SAB announces partnership with GIBS to drive knowledge and innovation

The South African Breweries (SAB) and the University of Pretoria's Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) have forged a learning and development partnership that will see employees gain skills to prepare them to excel in their careers.

The partnership is through the GIBS Centre for African Management and Markets (CAMM).

“At SAB we believe in the importance of continuous learning and growth,” says Bridget Makhura VP for people at SAB.

“This is especially important in today’s fast-paced and uncertain world, which is why I am really excited about the possibilities of this partnership.

“We are excited to begin our journey with GIBS through this learning partnership. By joining forces, we can leverage the strengths of both academia and the corporate world to the benefit of many of our employees. We are sure this collaboration will cultivate a dynamic learning environment that empowers all who are keen to take up one of the many programmes we are offering.”

GIBS has achieved several awards over the years, most notably being ranked among the Top 50 business schools globally in 2023 according to the UK Financial Times Executive Education Ranking.

A wide range of programmes

The programmes on offer to the SAB employees include leadership, and individual development, strategic thinking capabilities, among others.

“This wide range of programmes allows us to leverage off GIBS capabilities, expert knowledge, and resources to assist us in solving business challenges, keep us ahead of industry trends and provide us with actional insights to make informed business decisions,” adds Makhura.

The partnership also allows SAB access to MBA students who can offer a fresh perspective to tackle complex business challenges.

“Through our partnership with GIBS, we gain access to a wealth of knowledge and resources that will not only benefit SAB but also enhance our individual leadership capabilities.

“This learning partnership marks an exciting chapter in our journey towards excellence as an employer of choice, as we embrace the power of collaboration to shape the leaders of tomorrow.”

Professor Adrian Saville, founding director of CAMM, notes, “this partnership speaks to a committed relationship between SAB and GIBS, and underlines CAMM’s purpose through partnership. Through this valuable collaboration with SAB, we are not just mapping out the future of learning and development, we are shaping it in our quest to drive meaningful impact and unlock the full potential of African economies, markets, and communities.