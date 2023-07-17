Industries

Africa


#WPRD2023: Womandla Global Network celebrates women in PR

17 Jul 2023
Womandla Global Network has created a campaign in celebration of World PR Day which was held on Sunday.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The initiative aims to recognise and honour 17 outstanding African women leaders who have made significant contributions in the fields of PR, corporate communications, and corporate affairs.

These trailblazing women have showcased remarkable achievements and played pivotal roles in shaping the industry. "We are privileged to acknowledge their outstanding accomplishments and consider them as some of the pioneering figures within the fields," says Sam Gqomo, director of Womandla Global Network.

#WPRD2023: Atmosphere's Nicola Nel reflects on 21 years of PR
#WPRD2023: Atmosphere's Nicola Nel reflects on 21 years of PR

By 3 days ago

Noteworthy women include representatives from global brands such as Procter & Gamble, Mastercard, and Kellogg SA, as well as talented professionals from Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana.

As part of this campaign, each candidate was asked to share their insights on how PR and Communications can contribute to the sustainable development of Africa. Their valuable perspectives have been showcased to inspire future advancements and foster the growth of our continent.

Here are some of their insights

Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, CEO of Stratcomm Africa: “Communication and PR are critical tools for Africa’s development enabling the bridging of the knowledge gap to empower Africans for sustainable development. They also help to educate those introducing innovations to Africa about the realities of the continent and the best approaches for partnership.”

Kamini Redhi, vice president of marketing and communications for Sub-Saharan Africa at Mastercard: “Marketing and communications contribute to Africa’s sustainable development by starting conversations, raising awareness through information sharing, allowing for stakeholder engagement, and encouraging actions that will bring about positive change, socio-economic growth, and sustainable development.”

Zandile Mposelwa (MBA), corporate affairs director at Kellogg South Africa: “Telling authentic and fit-for-purpose African stories, especially our reputation-building, and management stories is important to support the growth and development imperatives of the continent.”

Ingrid von Stein, lead communications strategist at Dentsu: “PR and communications holds one of the pivotal keys to Africa’s sustainable development. Through strategic storytelling, they bridge communities and foster partnerships. PR amplifies the voices of African entrepreneurs, attracting investments and nurturing innovation. Communications dismantling stereotypes, promoting cultural exchange and responsible tourism.”

Read all the posts here.

