DUO sees strong start to 2023 with another international award and jobs on offer for experienced digital PR professionals

DUO Marketing + Communications (DUO), a specialist provider of PR and digital marketing to B2B technology brands in Africa, has announced the company winning 'Best PR & Marketing Communication Company 2022- Cape Town' at the Media Innovator Awards.

Judith Middelton

This is the second consecutive year in which DUO has secured this particular award, and adds to additional accolades gained over the past few years including 'Best Tech Focused PR & Digital Marketing Agency – Africa' at the 2021 Global Business Insight Awards and 'Best B2B Technology Communications Agency – Africa for 2021' at the 2022 MEA Business Awards.

“2022 was a remarkable year for DUO with the majority of our growth coming from within our existing customer base as we evolve our service offerings to include tailor-made digital marketing and lead generation solutions. We thank our clients for their support as well as our staff and suppliers who more often than not go the extra mile to produce award-winning campaigns and true commercial value for our clients,” says Judith Middleton, CEO at DUO.

DUO has added new clients such as ECentric, Analyze Consulting, Parket and VastraTech to its client base. Additionally, DUO has strengthened its long-standing relationship with Vox, following the company’s evolution into Vivica Holdings. This sees the holding company - Vivica - as well as individual companies within the group being added to DUO’s portfolio of clients. This includes ARMATA (a cybersecurity company), Braintree (Microsoft Dynamics specialist), Frogfoot Networks (fibre infrastructure), Guardian Eye (IoT and security), HYPA (prepaid fibre internet), Nymbis (cloud solutions), qwerti (managed IT services), Stage Zero (solar energy), Vox (ISP) Vox Weather and Everlytic (email automation).

Our company is looking to recruit experienced PR and digital marketing professionals to sustain our growth. Positions available include senior account managers, account managers, digital marketing specialists and an admin/project management Guru. All positions are available on the company website www.duomarketing.co.za and applicants will be required to submit video applications.



