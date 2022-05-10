Nando's appoints Eclipse Communications to manage PR

Following a rigorous pitch process, Eclipse Communications will be adding restaurant brand Nando's, to its brimming client roster. The scope of work will include landing key messages outlined in Nando's marketing priorities calendar, leveraging sponsorship and events, campaign communications, product and new and refurbished restaurant launches, reputation management and creative PR-led ideas and campaigns.

“The pitch process was highly competitive and rigorous, with multiple stages and testing scenarios. However, we had great conviction in the creative concepts and value-based solutions that we proposed and are so pleased that this was recognised by the Nando’s team,” explains Eclipse Communications managing partner and Africa Lead, Cheryl Reddy.Nando’s GM of Marketing: Brand Strategy and Communication, Justine Cullinan, says, “As a much-loved and deeply recognisable brand in the South African landscape, we take great care in selecting our agency partners. We certainly take the role of PR very seriously in developing our brand communications. We were looking for an agency willing to continually push the envelope for Nando’s and a partner that understands the importance of big and small ideas enabling Nando’s to add value to the lives of our consumers and South Africans in general.”Reflecting on what bringing Nando’s onboard means for Eclipse Communications and its future, Reddy says, “This is an exciting time for our agency and we are determined to use the momentum generated by this win to continue establishing Eclipse Communications as a premier full-services agency in across Africa and further afield.“While we are all certainly enthused about securing this new business, we are also clear-minded about the work that lies ahead. Through leveraging our adaptive team, along with their collective institutional knowledge, we will look to guide Nando’s growth and execute our vision for our newest client,” she concludes.