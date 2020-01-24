PRISMAwards20: Call for young voices

The PRISM Young Voices (PYV) gives 10 young people an opportunity to be mentored by South Africa's top public relations and communications professionals during the 2020 PRISM Awards, in an effort to inspire and upskill them.

moc.segdujgnuoymsirp@ofni

If you are a creative, formidable and impressive young person in the public relations and communication industry, we want you!PRISM Young Voices was launched in 2017, originally as PRISM Young Judges (PYJ). It is a platform offering mentorship and skills development in partnership with the PRISM Awards and the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA).PRISM Young Voices Founder, and Convenor of the PRISM Awards, Palesa Madumo, says the training that the young judges will receive will be instrumental to their careers and serve as guidance going forward.“Industry experts have a responsibility to mentor young minds who will plan to make a career in public relations and communications. This will give ten top candidates the opportunity to learn from industry experts, receive peer-to-peer training and receive a youth-focused perspective on competing campaigns,” she said.Applicants can be students or professionals with at least two years’ experience in the public relations and communication environment, or be actively involved in the industry. One of the ten young judge slots will be awarded to a final-year student entrant studying public relations or communication.This is an exciting opportunity for a young professional to gain insight into the industry and jumpstart their career. All entrants are required to submit a 500-word motivation on why they should be selected OR submit a minute-long motivation video toEntries close on 7 February 2020 at 00h00.