#PRISMAwards20: Call for young voices

Issued by: PRISA
The PRISM Young Voices (PYV) gives 10 young people an opportunity to be mentored by South Africa's top public relations and communications professionals during the 2020 PRISM Awards, in an effort to inspire and upskill them.

If you are a creative, formidable and impressive young person in the public relations and communication industry, we want you!

PRISM Young Voices was launched in 2017, originally as PRISM Young Judges (PYJ). It is a platform offering mentorship and skills development in partnership with the PRISM Awards and the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA).

PRISM Young Voices Founder, and Convenor of the PRISM Awards, Palesa Madumo, says the training that the young judges will receive will be instrumental to their careers and serve as guidance going forward.

“Industry experts have a responsibility to mentor young minds who will plan to make a career in public relations and communications. This will give ten top candidates the opportunity to learn from industry experts, receive peer-to-peer training and receive a youth-focused perspective on competing campaigns,” she said.


Applicants can be students or professionals with at least two years’ experience in the public relations and communication environment, or be actively involved in the industry. One of the ten young judge slots will be awarded to a final-year student entrant studying public relations or communication.

This is an exciting opportunity for a young professional to gain insight into the industry and jumpstart their career. All entrants are required to submit a 500-word motivation on why they should be selected OR submit a minute-long motivation video to .

Entrants for PRISM Young Judges must:
  • Be between the ages of 21 and 30.
  • Have at least two (2) years’ experience in the public relations and communication environment OR be actively involved in the industry in one way or another OR be a final-year student studying public relations or communication.
  • Reside in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal or the Cape.
  • Write 500 words motivation on why you should be selected OR send a minute-long video version.
  • Tweet about your entry tagging and follow @PRISMYoungVoices. Use the hashtags #PRISMYoungVoices and #PRISMAwards20.
Entries close on 7 February 2020 at 00h00.

PRISA's press office

PRISA Established in 1957, the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) represents professionals in public relations and communication management throughout the southern African region and has registered practitioners in Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland and South Africa.
