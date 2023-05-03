Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DistellBizcommunity.comBataMSC Artisan AcademyPerfect WordOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)DUKEGfK South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Esprit joins forces with the Fezile Fashion Skills Academy to Serve Umswenko

3 May 2023
Issued by: Distell
Esprit, the drink best known for its fresh flavour combos has partnered with a local fashion college as part of a commitment to grow the future of South African fashion.
Esprit joins forces with the Fezile Fashion Skills Academy to Serve Umswenko

“Everything we wear should include a bit of us. Your aesthetic should say who you are and where you come from. There’s a richness in our sub-cultures, in the stories we wear every day, that’s how fashion should be taught.” It’s this sentiment, expressed by Fezile Mdletshe, founder of the Fezile Fashion Skills Academy (FFSA) that first captured the attention of Esprit’s brand team over a year ago.

As a brand built around owning your unique flavour, Esprit was excited to partner with the fashion college in part because of Mdletshe’s belief that the future of fashion is the next generation, but also because of her commitment to creating local fashion that reflects who we are as South Africans. As Mdletshe says: “African bodies come in all different shapes and sizes, and we cannot ignore that.”

Esprit joins forces with the Fezile Fashion Skills Academy to Serve Umswenko
Esprit joins forces with the Fezile Fashion Skills Academy to Serve Umswenko

As part of this celebration of differences and of the next generation of fashion talent, Esprit has so far put 42 students through their studies at the Durban-based college. “As South Africans we have such a rich culture and so many stories to tell. It made perfect sense for us a brand that believes in unique self-expression to be part of building the future of the South African fashion industry,” adds Mdletshe.“We’re excited about being part of the FFSA’s journey and about giving our Esprit consumers more opportunities to express themselves through fashion and to #ServeUmswenko. We’ve got exciting things to come so watch this space.”

Esprit joins forces with the Fezile Fashion Skills Academy to Serve Umswenko

You can follow this growing partnership and find out more on Esprit’s social channels: Instagram @espritsouthafrica
Facebook and Twitter @EspritRSA

#ServeUmswenko

Esprit supports responsible drinking. Alcohol Not for Persons under the age of 18 years.

NextOptions
Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.

Related

Esprit leads in consumer product innovation for 2021
DistellEsprit leads in consumer product innovation for 20213 Dec 2021
Esprit comes to the festive season party with a social distancing solution for the cool crowd
EspritEsprit comes to the festive season party with a social distancing solution for the cool crowd25 Nov 2020
Adidas, Reebok and Patagonia ranked most transparent fashion brands
Adidas, Reebok and Patagonia ranked most transparent fashion brands25 Apr 2019
Marc Wachsberger
Living the high life27 Sep 2015

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz