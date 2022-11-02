Industries

    Savanna Cider's 500ml cans are welcome anywhere this summer with #NcaTimesCalling

    2 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Distell
    Summertime is finally here, and as we know, South Ahh offers one of the best, if not the best summers. The sun is out, the fun is out, and everyone is itching to make the best of the longer, hotter and sunny days. After two years spent circling the house, the entertainment sector is back in full swing.
    Savanna Cider's 500ml cans are welcome anywhere this summer with #NcaTimesCalling

    A bottle of Savivi is iconic, but cans are always welcome when nca times are calling. That is why with the Savanna 500ml can, you can now #TakeNcaAnywhere and enjoy all those cans-only events and occasions. Forget about relay races getting that cooler bag to the door. With light and easy-to-carry Savanna 500ml cans, you can manage on your own.

    “Cans are welcome anywhere this summer: festivals, concerts, pool parties, shisanyamas, even a perfect South Aaah sunset you name it. You can't go wrong with South Africa’s favourite cider now in a can #SiyavannaSA”, says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna Cider. “With about 500 reasons why you should #TakeNcaAnywhere. Light and easy to carry, it is perfect to enjoy next to the pool and it even stays colder for longer in your cooler box.”

    "Get out there and enjoy the summer you deserve with South Africa’s favourite premium cider. No compromising on taste and enjoyment – it's 100% the same crisp, dry Savanna taste you love, now in a can. Available at all leading retailers. It's 'nca' in a can because we can,” concludes Lenford.

    So, koti koti, who’s there? The Savanna Cider 500ml can - It's dry, but you can drink it.
    #TakeNcaAnywhere #NcaTimesCalling #SiyavannaSA #StaySafe

    Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

    For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.
    Instagram: @savannacider
    Facebook: @SavannaCider
    Twitter: @SavannaCider
    YouTube: SavannaCider

    About Savanna – "It's dry, but you can drink it."

    Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.

    Distell
    Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
    Read more: Savanna, Eugene Lenford

    Let's do Biz