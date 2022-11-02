Industries

Jordan launches new Ultralite toothbrush with 50% less plastic*

2 Nov 2022
Issued by: ACDOCO SA
Jordan, a leading innovator in oral care, has launched its new first-of-its-kind toothbrush, Ultralite. The advanced lightweight toothbrush weighs only 9.2 grams with 50% less plastic than conventional standard toothbrushes.
Jordan launches new Ultralite toothbrush with 50% less plastic*

Designed with the environment in mind, the high-quality hexagonal handle is made from mono-material, offering an excellent grip. Jordan Ultralite toothbrushes also have anchor-free bristle technology that delivers easy reach of the molars, effective plaque removal and superior cleaning efficacy.

Maximise your oral care performance with Jordan Ultralite. Available at selected Clicks and Dis-Chem's nationwide.

#JordanUltraLiteSA #MadeForEverySmileSA

*Up to 50% less plastic compared to a standard toothbrush.

ACDOCO SA
ACDOCO SA is a specialist consumer packaged goods distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years.
