Jordan launches new Ultralite toothbrush with 50% less plastic*

Jordan, a leading innovator in oral care, has launched its new first-of-its-kind toothbrush, Ultralite. The advanced lightweight toothbrush weighs only 9.2 grams with 50% less plastic than conventional standard toothbrushes.

Designed with the environment in mind, the high-quality hexagonal handle is made from mono-material, offering an excellent grip. Jordan Ultralite toothbrushes also have anchor-free bristle technology that delivers easy reach of the molars, effective plaque removal and superior cleaning efficacy.

Maximise your oral care performance with Jordan Ultralite. Available at selected Clicks and Dis-Chem's nationwide.

*Up to 50% less plastic compared to a standard toothbrush.



