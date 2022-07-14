Industries

Get 2 shades whiter in 1 week with Pearl Drops Instant White

14 Jul 2022
Issued by: ACDOCO SA
Want to look your best for that big occasion you have been looking forward to for the past few months? Having a pearly white smile can make that difference in appearance, confidence and, most importantly, health benefits.

There is something to smile about because with more than 50 years of whitening innovation, Pearl Drops offers Instant White Tooth Polish to brighten your daily beauty regime. Pearl Drops Instant White is your everyday 'whiten and brighten' solution, letting you own your pearler moment and shine for your big day.

Pearl Drops Instant White low abrasion formula cleans, polishes and protects your beautiful smile through special polishing agents and optical brighteners. Instant White has natural sourced Pearl Purin, active oxygen and fluoride to clean, whiten, protect, and add shine to your smile.

Get 2 Shades Whiter in 1 Week with Pearl Drops Instant White.

Available at selected Dis-Chem and Clicks stores nationwide.
#PearlPowerSA #PearlDropsSA

ACDOCO SA
ACDOCO SA is a specialist consumer packaged goods distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years.
