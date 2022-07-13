Industries

Celebrating 10 years of Batiste in Mzansi

13 Jul 2022
Issued by: ACDOCO SA
The world's No. 1, multi-award-winning dry shampoo brand, Batiste™, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in South Africa. To celebrate this milestone, ACDOCO SA, Batiste's exclusive brand custodian distributor in Southern Africa, is launching the brand's new packaging refresh, which also boasts a new and improved formula that delivers even more longer-lasting freshness*.
Celebrating 10 years of Batiste in Mzansi

Available at all major retailers in South Africa, Batiste Dry Shampoo has been the premium choice for consumers to refresh and revive their hair anytime and anywhere. The local team has driven many initiatives. The most pivotal is its focus on its #AllHairTypesSA campaign over the last few years, showing consumers that no matter what their hair type, Batiste has an easy step-by-step product and application solution specifically for them. This includes natural, long, short, curly, straight, frizzy, fine, wigs, weaves, wefts, dreads, extensions, cornrows, braids and more.

A burst from this can of magic leaves you feeling fabulous instantly. A dry shampoo that doesn't dry out hair, Batiste has you covered when time isn't on your side: in-between-washes, post-workout, or pre-Zoom. Batiste Dry Shampoo offers salon-finish standard at-home styling in one quick hair flick. Much loved backstage and a must-have in every seasoned hair stylist kit, Batiste Dry Shampoo gives everyone that extra oomph without stickiness, residue or damage to hair and scalp.

With updates to its most-loved fragrances, hair will not only feel clean, but the freshness and fragrance will last longer than ever before*. New to its core-range reformulation, Batiste Dry Shampoo alleviates tell-tale signs of unclean hair and refreshes your style on demand, maximising your style and freshness whenever needed.

Other ground-breaking innovations have been the launch of the Hint of Colour range, offering Batiste fans to blend in root re-growth for coloured, tinted or bleached hair in addition to its Hair Benefits range formulated specifically to boost volume, eliminate frizz, strengthen hair or hydrate.
Now more than ever, women can look and feel their best with the iconic Batiste Dry Shampoo's new long-lasting formula* offering even more freshness.

A staggering 2.7 cans of the multi-award-winning dry shampoo are sold every second worldwide. Batiste has won numerous global accolades, reflecting consumers' love for the iconic dry shampoo, including:

  • US: Allure's Reader's Choice 2020 Award Winner
  • US: Glamour Beauty Awards 2020 - The Best Dry Shampoo
  • UK: Sunday Times Style 2020 Awards - Best Cult Product 2020
  • UK: Glamour Beauty Power List Awards – Best Dry Shampoo 2020
  • UK: Marie Claire Hair Awards – Best Volumiser 2020
  • UK: CEW Beauty Awards – Best New Hair Product (mass) 2020
  • France: Product of the Year 2020 – Batiste Hair Benefits

.#NowYouCanSA #AllHairTypesSA #Refresh&ReviveInUnder5 #10YearsBatisteInSA #BatisteSA

* New improved formula only applicable to Batiste Hint of Colour Range – Dark, Medium Brown and Blonde | Longer lasting freshness only applicable to Batiste Core Range – Original, Fresh, Blush, Cherry and Bare

ACDOCO SA
ACDOCO SA is a specialist consumer packaged goods distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years.
Read more: Batiste, ACDOCO SA, dry shampoo



