Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

ACDOCO SAMpact PlasticsDistellInsight SurveyPyrotecEcentric Payment SystemsLGIncubetaQuickEasy SoftwareOur Salad MixEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Health & Beauty Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


There is a new king condom in town

24 Aug 2022
Issued by: ACDOCO SA
Make room, as there is a new king in town, and Contempo's widest and longest condom is ready to rule.

There is a new king condom in town

Contempo®'s new King Size condom is a premium, comfortable, stretchable latex and scientifically engineered condom shaped to offer the safe, ultra-sensual experience you've been looking for. With lubrication and a subtle vanilla flavour, King Size condoms are designed to enhance pleasure and comfort with their wider and longer fit.

The Contempo® premium quality range also includes:

  • Bareback, an ultra-thin condom that gives one supreme sensitivity.
  • Rough Rider® has hundreds of raised rubber studs, offering maximum sensation and excitement.
  • Wet N Wild is extra lubricated for a more natural feeling and extra comfort.

King Size is launching in selected forecourts nationally. The rest of Contempo®'s range is available nationally at all leading retailers. http://bit.ly/Buy_Contempo | #JoinTheAdventureSA

About ACDOCO SA:

ACDOCO SA is a leading specialist brand-building distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. The company is a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and has been in Southern Africa for over 20 years. ACDOCO SA represents leading brands in Southern Africa, including Contempo, Batiste, Pearl Drops, Alpecin, SKYN, Dr.Beckmann, Plantur, Jordan, Anusol & OBEL RespiClear.

NextOptions
ACDOCO SA
ACDOCO SA is a specialist consumer packaged goods distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years.
Read more: ACDOCO SA, Contempo

Related

Celebrating 10 years of Batiste in Mzansi
ACDOCO SACelebrating 10 years of Batiste in Mzansi13 Jul 2022
Are e-pharmacies naturally making SA's cough, cold and flu remedies market healthier?
Insight SurveyAre e-pharmacies naturally making SA's cough, cold and flu remedies market healthier?2 Aug 2021
Scratching your head over finding the right anti-dandruff shampoo?
ACDOCO SAScratching your head over finding the right anti-dandruff shampoo?21 Jul 2021
#BreatheEasierSA with RespiClear Decongestant range. Now in Dis-Chem stores nationwide
ACDOCO SA#BreatheEasierSA with RespiClear Decongestant range. Now in Dis-Chem stores nationwide9 Jul 2021
The toothpaste that keeps kids brushing and brushing
ACDOCO SAThe toothpaste that keeps kids brushing and brushing6 Jul 2021
Anusol Ointment for internal and external piles
ACDOCO SAAnusol Ointment for internal and external piles6 May 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz