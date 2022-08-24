There is a new king condom in town

Make room, as there is a new king in town, and Contempo's widest and longest condom is ready to rule.

Contempo®'s new King Size condom is a premium, comfortable, stretchable latex and scientifically engineered condom shaped to offer the safe, ultra-sensual experience you've been looking for. With lubrication and a subtle vanilla flavour, King Size condoms are designed to enhance pleasure and comfort with their wider and longer fit.

The Contempo® premium quality range also includes:

Bareback , an ultra-thin condom that gives one supreme sensitivity.

, an ultra-thin condom that gives one supreme sensitivity. Rough Rider® has hundreds of raised rubber studs, offering maximum sensation and excitement.

has hundreds of raised rubber studs, offering maximum sensation and excitement. Wet N Wild is extra lubricated for a more natural feeling and extra comfort.

King Size is launching in selected forecourts nationally. The rest of Contempo®'s range is available nationally at all leading retailers. http://bit.ly/Buy_Contempo | #JoinTheAdventureSA

About ACDOCO SA:

ACDOCO SA is a leading specialist brand-building distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. The company is a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and has been in Southern Africa for over 20 years. ACDOCO SA represents leading brands in Southern Africa, including Contempo, Batiste, Pearl Drops, Alpecin, SKYN, Dr.Beckmann, Plantur, Jordan, Anusol & OBEL RespiClear.