There is a new king condom in town

Contempo®'s new King Size condom is a premium, comfortable, stretchable latex and scientifically engineered condom shaped to offer the safe, ultra-sensual experience you've been looking for. With lubrication and a subtle vanilla flavour, King Size condoms are designed to enhance pleasure and comfort with their wider and longer fit.
The Contempo® premium quality range also includes:
King Size is launching in selected forecourts nationally. The rest of Contempo®'s range is available nationally at all leading retailers. http://bit.ly/Buy_Contempo | #JoinTheAdventureSA
ACDOCO SA is a leading specialist brand-building distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. The company is a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and has been in Southern Africa for over 20 years. ACDOCO SA represents leading brands in Southern Africa, including Contempo, Batiste, Pearl Drops, Alpecin, SKYN, Dr.Beckmann, Plantur, Jordan, Anusol & OBEL RespiClear.