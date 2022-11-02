South Africa Plate Ratings 2023 announced

The 2023 JHP Gourmet Guide, for the first time a digital edition, was launched at the event as well. The guide, which showcases the best fine-dining establishments all over SA, celebrates and rewards excellence in the industry and is highly respected for its authenticity and credibility.
After publishing a series of annual, award-winning printed guides, culinary travellers can now have their appetites whet by reading the stories of these talented chefs before planning their visit to SA. Dineplan, the restaurant booking app, despatched the free guide to 500,000 diners on 1 November.
Iconic chefs were recognised for their contribution to future-proofing an industry that is being re-energized in time for what they believe will be a fruitful season.
One plate is awarded for excellent cuisine, two for exceptional dining that demands a detour, and three plates for world-class destination dining worthy of a flight.
As consistency forms an integral part of expansive criteria, no new restaurant receives three plates initially.
Six Haute Performance awards were bestowed on deserving icons in the industry for their part in future-building the industry.
The inaugural Wesgro Purpose and Passion Award was given to Sense of Taste Chef School.
Curator and author of the guide, Jenny Handley, holds formal qualifications in food and nutrition and owns a brand performance business.
In an optimistic address to the chefs, Handley thanked them for their talent and tenacity and encouraged them to collaborate in building a new foundation for the industry.
“By working closely together, sharing skills, inspiration and resources, we will remain resolute and resilient and be able to face whatever challenges come our way,” Handley said.