Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BurnesseoThe Publicity WorkshopBizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelOnPoint PRAfrika TikkunEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food & Wine News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


South Africa Plate Ratings 2023 announced

2 Nov 2022
Premium restaurants, 36 in total, received their Plate Ratings at Makers Landing in the V&A Waterfront on 31 October.
Image supplied: Natalie Marais and Jenny Handley of the JHB Gourmet Guide
Image supplied: Natalie Marais and Jenny Handley of the JHB Gourmet Guide

The 2023 JHP Gourmet Guide, for the first time a digital edition, was launched at the event as well. The guide, which showcases the best fine-dining establishments all over SA, celebrates and rewards excellence in the industry and is highly respected for its authenticity and credibility.

After publishing a series of annual, award-winning printed guides, culinary travellers can now have their appetites whet by reading the stories of these talented chefs before planning their visit to SA. Dineplan, the restaurant booking app, despatched the free guide to 500,000 diners on 1 November.

Iconic chefs were recognised for their contribution to future-proofing an industry that is being re-energized in time for what they believe will be a fruitful season.

One plate is awarded for excellent cuisine, two for exceptional dining that demands a detour, and three plates for world-class destination dining worthy of a flight.

As consistency forms an integral part of expansive criteria, no new restaurant receives three plates initially.

Three plates

  • Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia
  • Fyn
  • Indochine
  • La Colombe
  • La Petite Colombe

Two plates

  • Basalt
  • Beyond
  • Chefs Warehouse Maison
  • Chefs Warehouse Tintswalo Atlantic
  • Epice
  • Klein Jan
  • Le coin Français
  • Les Créatifs
  • Pier Restaurant
  • Rust en Vrede
  • Salsify
  • The Pot Luck Club
  • The Test Kitchen Carbon
  • Wolfgat

One plate

  • Aubergine
  • Belly of the Beast
  • Cavalli
  • Clara’s Barn
  • Eike
  • Faber
  • Fermier
  • Gåte
  • Nobu
  • Qunu
  • Séjour
  • The Chefs’ Table
  • The LivingRoom
  • The Tasting Room at Creation
  • The Test Kitchen Fledgelings
  • The Waterside
  • Tokara

Haute Performance Awards

Six Haute Performance awards were bestowed on deserving icons in the industry for their part in future-building the industry.

  • Pillar – Harald Bresselschmidt of Aubergine
  • Pivot – Luke Dale Roberts of The Test Kitchen Carbon and The Test Kitchen Fledgelings
  • Pioneer – Mmbatho Molefi of Emazulwini Restaurant
  • Provenance – Allistaire Lawrence of The Werf
  • Proficiency – Peter Tempelhof, Ashley Moss and Jennifer Hugé of FYN

The inaugural Wesgro Purpose and Passion Award was given to Sense of Taste Chef School.

Source:
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards announces star winners

1 day ago

Curator and author of the guide, Jenny Handley, holds formal qualifications in food and nutrition and owns a brand performance business.

In an optimistic address to the chefs, Handley thanked them for their talent and tenacity and encouraged them to collaborate in building a new foundation for the industry.

“By working closely together, sharing skills, inspiration and resources, we will remain resolute and resilient and be able to face whatever challenges come our way,” Handley said.

NextOptions
Read more: La Colombe, South African cuisine, Indochine

Related

Source:
Cape Town's Fyn makes global 50 Best list19 Jul 2022
Source:
South African restaurants hit Top 100 in 50 Best list6 Jul 2022
Image supplied: Wiehan Mostert and Will Rawson, cofounders of Furley's Bar & Grill
Furley's Bar & Grill breathes life into Newlands25 Mar 2022
World Culinary Awards: All the Africa and global winners
World Culinary Awards: All the Africa and global winners2 Dec 2021
La Colombe ranked no.1 at 2019 Eat Out Mercedes-Benz Restaurant Awards
La Colombe ranked no.1 at 2019 Eat Out Mercedes-Benz Restaurant Awards18 Nov 2019
5 unique Cape Town food and wine pairings
5 unique Cape Town food and wine pairings5 Jul 2019
Indochine's new menu is an Afro-Asian epicurean feast
Indochine's new menu is an Afro-Asian epicurean feast21 Dec 2018
New look and refreshed menu for La Colombe
New look and refreshed menu for La Colombe5 Sep 2018

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz