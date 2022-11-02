South Africa Plate Ratings 2023 announced

Premium restaurants, 36 in total, received their Plate Ratings at Makers Landing in the V&A Waterfront on 31 October.

Image supplied: Natalie Marais and Jenny Handley of the JHB Gourmet Guide

The 2023 JHP Gourmet Guide, for the first time a digital edition, was launched at the event as well. The guide, which showcases the best fine-dining establishments all over SA, celebrates and rewards excellence in the industry and is highly respected for its authenticity and credibility.

After publishing a series of annual, award-winning printed guides, culinary travellers can now have their appetites whet by reading the stories of these talented chefs before planning their visit to SA. Dineplan, the restaurant booking app, despatched the free guide to 500,000 diners on 1 November.

Iconic chefs were recognised for their contribution to future-proofing an industry that is being re-energized in time for what they believe will be a fruitful season.

One plate is awarded for excellent cuisine, two for exceptional dining that demands a detour, and three plates for world-class destination dining worthy of a flight.

As consistency forms an integral part of expansive criteria, no new restaurant receives three plates initially.

Three plates

Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia

Fyn

Indochine

La Colombe

La Petite Colombe

Two plates

Basalt

Beyond

Chefs Warehouse Maison

Chefs Warehouse Tintswalo Atlantic

Epice

Klein Jan

Le coin Français

Les Créatifs

Pier Restaurant

Rust en Vrede

Salsify

The Pot Luck Club

The Test Kitchen Carbon

Wolfgat

One plate

Aubergine

Belly of the Beast

Cavalli

Clara’s Barn

Eike

Faber

Fermier

Gåte

Nobu

Qunu

Séjour

The Chefs’ Table

The LivingRoom

The Tasting Room at Creation

The Test Kitchen Fledgelings

The Waterside

Tokara

Haute Performance Awards

Six Haute Performance awards were bestowed on deserving icons in the industry for their part in future-building the industry.

Pillar – Harald Bresselschmidt of Aubergine

Pivot – Luke Dale Roberts of The Test Kitchen Carbon and The Test Kitchen Fledgelings

Pioneer – Mmbatho Molefi of Emazulwini Restaurant

Provenance – Allistaire Lawrence of The Werf

Proficiency – Peter Tempelhof, Ashley Moss and Jennifer Hugé of FYN

The inaugural Wesgro Purpose and Passion Award was given to Sense of Taste Chef School.

Curator and author of the guide, Jenny Handley, holds formal qualifications in food and nutrition and owns a brand performance business.

In an optimistic address to the chefs, Handley thanked them for their talent and tenacity and encouraged them to collaborate in building a new foundation for the industry.

“By working closely together, sharing skills, inspiration and resources, we will remain resolute and resilient and be able to face whatever challenges come our way,” Handley said.