Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaTDMCFox Networks GroupCREATESA.TVeatbigfishInsight SurveyOnPoint PRBurnesseoExposure MarketingEbony+IvoryDash Digital StudioBoomtownMachine_EverlyticLevergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Organic traffic leads to a 3% revenue increase as online visibility soars with a 99% surge in impressions

22 Aug 2023
Issued by: Location Bank
Organic traffic leads to a 3% revenue increase as online visibility soars with a 99% surge in impressions

Do you ever wonder how a simple tweak to your online presence can significantly ramp up your brand visibility? We've just wrapped up a game-changing project that may pique your interest.

Our client, a leading cosmetics brand, faced a significant challenge with inconsistent and inaccurate store locator information that risked their local SEO. Fearing the loss of valuable search ranking and visibility, they approached us for a solution to ensure data consistency across all endpoints, including their store locator.

Here's a sneak peek of the transformation:

  • Impressions saw a 99% increase
  • Clicks grew by 23%
  • Organic Traffic rose by 26%
  • Organic Revenue saw a 3% increase

    Curious to find out how we achieved this? Click below to read the full case study.


    Click to read the full case study


    • NextOptions
    Location Bank
    Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.

    Related

    Pharmacy chain scores 4.5 stars and soars in search visibility with Location Bank
    Location BankPharmacy chain scores 4.5 stars and soars in search visibility with Location Bank19 Jul 2023
    Intuition vs insights: Linen retailer's success revealed
    Location BankIntuition vs insights: Linen retailer's success revealed16 May 2023
    Drive & Thrive: Master the strategy behind an impressive 84% growth in navigation clicks
    Location BankDrive & Thrive: Master the strategy behind an impressive 84% growth in navigation clicks12 Apr 2023
    2022 in review: A stellar year of innovation, expansion, and impactful results
    Location Bank2022 in review: A stellar year of innovation, expansion, and impactful results28 Mar 2023
    From reputation crisis to online success
    Location BankFrom reputation crisis to online success1 Mar 2023
    Accurately understanding return on investment is the holy grail of marketing
    Location BankAccurately understanding return on investment is the holy grail of marketing11 Aug 2022
    Location Bank: The Year In Location
    Location BankLocation Bank: The Year In Location23 Feb 2022
    Posts that'll win you more customers
    Location BankPosts that'll win you more customers14 Jan 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz