Organic traffic leads to a 3% revenue increase as online visibility soars with a 99% surge in impressions

Do you ever wonder how a simple tweak to your online presence can significantly ramp up your brand visibility? We've just wrapped up a game-changing project that may pique your interest.

Our client, a leading cosmetics brand, faced a significant challenge with inconsistent and inaccurate store locator information that risked their local SEO. Fearing the loss of valuable search ranking and visibility, they approached us for a solution to ensure data consistency across all endpoints, including their store locator.

Here's a sneak peek of the transformation:



Impressions saw a 99% increase



Clicks grew by 23%



Organic Traffic rose by 26%

