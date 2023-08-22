New Basa directors apointed at 2023 AGM

Following a public call for nominations, Nizenande Machi, PJ Sabbagha, Phumza Rengqe and, Simon Camerer have been voted in as new directors of the board by the membership of Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa) at the organisation's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 17 August 2023.

Zingisa Motloba, chairperson of Basa, expressed her excitement about the new board members, stating, “As we prepare to embark on our reimagined strategy and brand identity, ushering in the next 25 years of Basa, I am thrilled to welcome these outstanding individuals to the team. They bring dynamic skills, passion, and expertise that will undoubtedly enrich the remarkable work already being done. I hope that in turn, they will find their time in the BASA ecosystem just as fulfilling and enriching’’.

Meet the new board members:

Nizenande Machi

Nizenande Machi, a leadership development practitioner, specialises in fostering leadership and entrepreneurial growth for Africans across the continent and the diaspora. Her collaborations with prominent institutions and her dedication to advancing female leadership in Africa demonstrate her commitment to transformative change. Machi's experience in leadership development and her work with Karani Leadership, which empowers artists and creatives, align perfectly with Basa's mission.

PJ Sabbagha

PJ Sabbagha, a renowned South African choreographer and arts activist, is known for his groundbreaking work in issue-based dance theatre. With 28 years at the helm of The Forgotten Angle Theatre Collaborative, Sabbagha has received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to the arts. His international reach and commitment to community development through the arts make him an invaluable addition to the Basa board.

Phumza Rengqe

Phumza Rengqe currently leads corporate brand management for Heineken Beverages and boasts extensive experience in marketing, with a diverse background encompassing brand management, sponsorships, campaign management, and external communication. Rengqe's deep commitment to the power of the arts to inspire positive change is evident in her management of Heineken's arts initiatives, including the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards and the National Playwright Competition in partnership with the National Arts Festival. Her experience equips her to contribute meaningfully to Basa's mission.

Simon Camerer

Simon Camerer brings a wealth of commercial expertise to the board, with an impressive career that includes serving as the chief operating officer for Multichoice South Africa. With a background in marketing and strategy roles for notable organizations such as Cell C and the Walt Disney Company, Camerer's extensive knowledge of customer engagement and brand strategy will be an asset to Basa.

Finance and operations manager, Aviwe Matandela reported that Basa has once again been issued with an unqualified and clean audit for the 2021/2022 financial year. "This achievement is a reflection of Basa's commitment to transparency, accountability, and sound financial management," she said.

"The unqualified audit opinion is a testament to the dedication and excellence of the entire team and the strong governance practices upheld by the Board," added Basa CEO, Ashraf Jacobs-Johaardien. "As we move forward, we recognise the need for continued innovation and resilience and we are committed to exploring new avenues of growth, deepening our impact, and supporting the creative sector's recovery and revitalisation," he commented.

An electronic copy of the BasaAnnual Report is available for download at https://basa.co.za/media/annual-reports/.