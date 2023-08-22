R.E.M. was way ahead of their time, releasing 'It's the end of the world as we know it' more than 30 years ago (in 1987). However, I don't think they could have ever predicted the chaos unleashed on the world in recent years.

Seemingly overnight, the world changed, and it’s been rather peculiar ever since. After all the events, many people are plagued with fatigue and are complaining about low energy and lack of motivation.

But amidst all the doom and gloom, there have been glimmers of hope. Tech has surged ahead as the hero to save the day. There is a new kid on the tech block, and this time it is AI.

Nine months into the AI Revolution

BTW: AI stands for artificial intelligence. Nothing to be afraid of, AI is safe. Relax, AI is not going to steal your job or your kidney or kidnap your turtle. AI is the game changer!

Embrace the dawn of a new era with AI, where limitless potential meets unparalleled efficiency.

Many people are afraid of this new technology. If you’ve been watching the AI craze from the sidelines and feeling overwhelmed or frozen to take the plunge, then pay attention to this article.

Fourth industrial revolution

4IR is not just a cool 'buzzword' anymore. We are deep into the 4IR, 'living, breathing, and eating it'. The recent years have made us all resilient by making us more resourceful. This time it’s not the survival of the fittest but the smartest. AI is a game changer and the leading force behind 4IR. AI is a catalyst and disruptive technology. Hop on before it’s too late.

Adapt or die

Don't be paralyzed by the fear of change. Change is inevitable. In fact, change is the only thing that is constant in our lives. We are constantly changing. Look at our current lives. Imagine life if we still had dial-up internet, terrestrial TV, metre taxis, cassette tapes, and VHS. No dishwashers, etc.

Modern tech is always challenging and disrupting various industries. Can you recall some brands that are buried in eternal damnation and shame in the non-adaptive graveyard of obsolescence? Blockbuster, Kodak, Blackberry, to name a few. Because they all refused to adapt, you cannot afford to miss this one.

Unleash your inner Yoda and become your own hero!

Even though Yoda was resistant to change, he was still a wise guiding force. One of his best pieces of advice was: “You must unlearn what you have learned”. It's time to embrace the change and adopt AI.

Life is only getting harder by the day, but here comes a superhero to save the day. Imagine having a secret weapon, your own personal assistant (AI), who can do specific tasks at a fraction of the time that it takes you. What would you do with all that newfound time you have on your hands? Imagine a good and faithful personal assistant who doesn’t get tired and is always willing to help, and that too with a smile. Become an overnight hero with AI (Okay, AI will be our secret).

Meet ChatGPT

ChatGPT is an AI tool to help you simplify complex tasks. Think of it as Google on steroids. With AI and ChatGPT at your fingertips, experience the magic of saving time on tasks, conserving your hard-earned money, and preserving precious energy. It’s not just a technological marvel; it’s a journey to a brighter future. Beyond efficiency and innovation, it’s about crafting a life where you thrive effortlessly. Embrace the future, where your aspirations align with the conveniences of the digital age. Dive in and let the transformation begin!

The world as we knew it is no more, and it’s not returning anytime soon. The world has transitioned into a new normal, and it's never been so easy to take control of your life. With AI and ChatGPT at your disposal, here's a step-by-step programme that will teach you how to make the most of these tools. This can be applied to any situation, business, or organisation (from small businesses to larger corporates, and even for fundraising/charities).

If you are interested in learning all about AI and ChatGPT, here is a method to get you started easily and quickly. This training is created to get you started fast and implementing in no time.

Introducing the AI Tech Conference taking place on 26 to 28 September online

In our efforts to elevate and empower individuals, having trained numerous businesses on harnessing the power of AI and ChatGPT, we've curated a 3-day conference to share our accumulated knowledge from the past nine months since AI's advent. Join us on Zoom for three insightful days, with sessions spanning three hours each. Don’t get left behind.

Three days of learning:

Day 1, Business and entrepreneurial: Delve deep into mastering AI: expand your business, initiate a startup, and dive into content creation. Write kickass sales proposals, social media content, strategies, and more.



Day 2, Train the trainer: Tailored for course creators, coaches, trainers, facilitators, teachers. Create compelling content for your courses according to the accreditation standards. Create slides, presentations, videos, quizzes, and more.



Day 3, Job seekers and career growth: Get a head start in the workplace. Advance in your career: seeking that coveted raise or promotion or enhancing your CV for your next big opportunity.

Highlights include:

Master the art of AI in content creation, web design, and video production. Unlock tools designed specifically for the current generation.



Dive into hands-on workshops that not only train but also empower attendees to visualize and achieve their future in a rapidly evolving AI landscape.



Network with experts and peers, share your experiences, and discover new AI applications that can transform challenges into opportunities.

Price:

R499, attend any day.



R799, attend any 2 days.



R999, attend all sessions including recordings.

Book now

Contact: Sunil Sewpersadh

Company name: Yashtech Consulting

Telephone number: 0817146525

Email address: az.oc.hcethsay@ofni

This live training not only gives you easily implementable strategies such as content creation, research and automation but it also gives you counter-intuitive strategies like unlearning what you already know — you won’t find these anywhere else online or off!

Testimonials

Sunil is amazing!!! He was able to help our very non-digital team understand the basics of marketing, and we had such fun learning. A truly inspirational human being. Thank you, Sunil, for continuing to be the amazing person you are.

Jeanine Topping, JT&A QCTO/SETA Accreditation Advisors

Sunil is the best digital platforms 'teacher' I've met so far. His K.I.S.S principle is bulletproof... Well done. We'll happily go to the next presentation.

Nana Ngobese, ZEST Water

Well, what can I say… Sunil from Yashtech did training on social media marketing for the GEAP team (Global Export Accelerator Programme), focusing on social media marketing for international trade. The team thoroughly enjoyed his content in every way and learned so much. They did practical work and were confident in making their own video clips during the session. They went away with a strategic social media plan that was built during the session. What more could you want, really? Our grateful thanks, Sunil.

Shan Cade, Shân Cade Training and Consulting

Sunil provides easy-to-follow, step-by-step guidelines on how to set up and leverage your social media presence. The Social Media Manager course takes you through each aspect using a variety of learning materials, making it easy to learn and apply the new information. Sunil’s course is exceptionally good value for money. Highly recommend.

Alison Coates, Revo EQ consultant

So grateful to have done your training; your depth of knowledge is unparalleled. Thank you! I will definitely be doing more training.

Casey Wishart, Full Output Training

Highly recommend these courses. I have learned so much. Sunil is extremely patient and helpful, with a wealth of knowledge and marketing tips. He is always available to answer questions. Thank you, Sunil!!

Donna Da Costa, ballroom dance instructor

It was lovely working with Sunil. We recently had two sessions with him where he delivered informative and entertaining presentations about social media and provided onsite training about search engine optimisation. Our team now has deeper insights into these platforms for improving our services. Thank you, Sunil!

Dionne Collete, Take Note Reputation Management

Sunil provided great guidance to me regarding how to use social media. He opened up a world of skill and opportunity. This was before the Covid pandemic. I was usefully positioned to make the broader jump into using technology for work and to effectively deliver online education for the South African context. Sunil’s skills and behaviours are impressive, and he built strong and supportive relationships that greatly developed my confidence to work in this field.

Dr. Chris John, AFDA dean

I learned so much from the Social Media Training that Sunil facilitated. I loved his professionalism, customer care, tips, and the follow-ups he provided. The training added value to my business. I learned so much, and the practical part was easy to follow. He provided step-by-step guidance on how to resolve the challenges we had with social media. I would highly recommend the training to other businesses. We are in the 4IR era, and we have to embrace technology. Let's start now. I love the new me and the skills I have attained.

Mashudu Mbhele, master transformation coach

Sunil always gives his best. He goes out of his way to attend to your questions, and he is always happy to help. He is a true professional.

Heidi Gibson, World Air News, editor

I am currently a student and am now learning so many new things about social media. For me, it was always just about posting my pics and going on and liking, but by now learning how to correctly use it to drive business to increase sales is amazing. I am really enjoying the program and creating my buyer persona. I would certainly recommend this program to all SMMEs.

Saloshnee Govender, INSETA

About the trainer

Sunil Sewpersadh is an astute digital marketing specialist who heads up Yashtech Consulting.

Yashtech Consulting has dominated the international digital space for over two decades, acquiring a reputation for combining cutting-edge innovation with strategy, design, marketing, and digital acumen. We deliver tailor-made digital solutions to start-ups and to small and medium-sized enterprises, helping expand their online footprint via the correct digital channels, thereby attracting new business and increasing turnover.

Sunil is a sought-after digital virtuoso with more than 21 years’ experience in design, development, mobile, UX, online advertising, social media, search, online reputation management, and training. He has coached and guided global companies in all industries in creating digital strategies designed to cut through the clutter so brands are able to meaningfully connect with their target audiences. Sunil has his finger on the pulse of the latest digital trends and has collaborated with top companies such as ActionCOACH, Aspen Pharma, Bentley, Builders Warehouse, Clearance Warehouse, Coca-Cola, DSTv, Hatfield Christian School, MasterBuilders, MTN Radio Awards, Obaro, Silica, Sports Nation, The Gautrain, The RMI, WeBuyFurniture, Wheelchair Basketball SA, and many top influencers and celebrities.

Sunil is a people’s person whose ultimate goal is to inspire, empower, and educate businesses. “When you understand the digital environment, you will reduce costs, save time, and maximize your online spend, conversions, and reach.”



