Techsys Digital and V5 Digital create innovation success through collaboration

Just as two established varietals can come together to create an exciting new wine, so blending two marketing agencies can elevate each other in interesting ways.

Techsys Digital and V5 Digital are African at heart, and as such, have the spirit of Ubuntu flowing through their veins. They understand that it sometimes takes a digital village to raise particular projects into something truly innovative.

Even though both of these companies think very globally it’s nice to have a neighbour on the other side of the Orange River to bounce ideas off of. The unique terroir of South African soil and Namibian sand can shape ideas and should not be underestimated. It’s never a bad idea to check in with knowledgeable locals when representing a brand beloved in their home country.

This is why Andrew Walmsley and Armin Wieland, founders of Techsys Digital and V5 Digital respectively, have a mutually beneficial digital marketing relationship. These two purveyors of digital dopamine have similar goals and desires, that when aligned, enhance the projects they collaborate on.

As Andrew Walmsley explains, "At Techsys Digital, we see great potential in emerging technologies such as AI, image recognition, and big data, and we're committed to introducing these services in Southern Africa. We understand that innovation is a team effort, it flourishes through collaboration. Our partnership with V5 Digital is a step towards ensuring these technologies are rolled out effectively and efficiently."

In the same vein, Armin Wieland says: ”Algorythm Labs is the innovation and ideation hub at V5 Digital. Here we create amazing solutions - most often first to market - together with our collaborators and clients. We utilise The Lean Startup Way to rapidly test and learn so that we can consistently create customer solutions that solve real business problems. Deepening our collaboration Partnership with Techsys Digital will allow us to launch innovative solutions faster and at scale.”

Just as a Bordeaux blend combines different grape varieties to achieve a unique flavour profile, two marketing agencies can bring together their individual strengths to create a more complete and effective marketing strategy. Consulting a like-minded business that recognises and plays to each other’s strengths can lead to fresh ideas that benefit clients, customers, and consumers.

You can’t make the world’s most popular red blend with only one type of wine so V5 Digital appreciates that they’ve found the Cabernet Sauvignon to their Merlot. Both of these are undeniably great wines but sometimes nothing hits the spot quite like a well-rounded Bordeaux.

About Techsys Digital:

Born in Cape Town, South Africa, Techsys is a full-service digital marketing agency whose talented team crafts results-driven campaigns and platforms. We provide innovative digital solutions to our portfolio of world-class clients.

About V5 Digital:

V5 Digital is a leading Digital Marketing Agency based in Windhoek, Namibia - serving Customers around the Globe - from startups in Bio Energy to Blue Chip Financial Services Clients. ​We partner with Global Customer Success Leaders Salesforce, Constant Contact and Rocketseed.