Africa


One year on - reflecting on the impact of the historic Feeding Our Future radiothon

1 Jun 2023
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
As we mark the one-year anniversary of the historic Feeding Our Future radiothon, Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar proudly look back on the incredible accomplishments and transformative changes made possible by the generous R20m donation to Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA).
Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar joined forces on 1 June 2022 to host a 12-hour radiothon in aid of the non-profit organisation dedicated to alleviating hunger among schoolchildren in the Western Cape.

This monumental amount, the largest ever raised by a South African radio station, within a 12-hour timeframe, fuelled substantial progress in combating hunger among learners across the province.

PSFA director Petrina Pakoe says the funding has enabled them to continue feeding thousands of children attending schools and other educational institutions and to expand the programme.

“Thanks to the radiothon, we have supported 15,350 learners on our school feeding programme. This equates to 5,833,760 daily meals, including breakfasts and lunches served over the past 12 months. PSFA is also guaranteed to serve 7,808 learners for the next three years, equating to 2,967,040 meals. With all our schools being adopted for 2022, we could direct funds towards expanding our collaboration of a nutrition programme on the West Coast concentrating on ECDs. We adopted 12 ECDs onto our programme in August 2022 and continued to expand to 24 ECDs as of the 1st of June,” adds Pakoe.

Pakoe says more and more schools will be making applications to join the programme as families struggle to survive.

“Our fieldworkers visit schools every day and continue to report a great increase in the number of learners at some schools needing feeding. Secondly, the increase in food prices and fuel plays a big role in the annual adjustment of what it costs to feed a child two meals a day.

"While we appreciate the donation received, the need has not disappeared, and we will need to feed them for many more years to come. We, therefore, ask that donors consider renewing their annual and monthly donations so that we can continue to be proactive in our fundraising. To suppliers, we ask that they try and continue providing stock at the best possible prices so that we can continue feeding school children affected by poverty, because as our motto says, ‘you can’t teach a hungry child',” adds Pakoe.

LottoStar director Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou, says they are proud of the role they played.

“A year later, we are filled with gratitude and awe. It has been a year since our historic radiothon. Words fail to express the overwhelming joy we feel as we reflect on how we made history. Not only did we surpass our goal but the outpouring of generosity from businesses and listeners was mind-blowing.
Because of their selfless acts, we have been able to make a profound difference in the lives of countless children. The funds raised are still at work, ensuring that they receive two nourishing meals every day, and this will continue until 2026. Thank you, South Africa, for your incredible support. Let us continue to inspire and uplift one another as we strive for a brighter future for all.”

Kfm Mornings Host Darren Simpson says the radiothon remains a highlight of his radio career.

"The success of the radiothon, raising a staggering 20 million rand, is a testament to the incredible generosity and compassion of both big businesses and Kfm listeners, including young kids who selflessly donated their pocket money. The radiothon reminds us all of the immense power we possess when we stand united for a common cause. I am grateful to have been part of such an impactful initiative and humbled by the support we received. Together, we have created a lasting impact that will undoubtedly change lives for the better."

Stay tuned to Kfm 94.5 on Thursday, 1 June for a look back on this remarkable day and to revisit some of the key moments that played out on air a year ago.

Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
Read more: Peninsula School Feeding Association, Darren Simpson, Kfm 94.5, LottoStar, Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou



