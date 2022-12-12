So Interactive seeks to inspire a nation with the stories of 8 local makers

Dynamic digital marketing agency, So Interactive, is no stranger to producing award-winning digital marketing and social media marketing campaigns that build brand value. And the value of the recently launched Phakamisa iSpirit 2022 campaign has gone beyond just benefit to the brand, with a total of R29.7m being invested into the local economy on behalf of their client, Pernod Ricard.

“We believe authenticity is key to any successful digital and social media marketing campaign strategy, and that’s how we continually manage to provide value beyond the obvious objectives. We’ve been involved with the Phakamisa iSpirit campaign since 2021, and it is work we’re incredibly proud of,” says Darren Mansour, the founder and digital director of So Interactive.

Alongside stellar results, such as 4.4-million video impressions, 340 000 engagements, and R6m worth of earned PR, So Interactive’s Phakamisa iSpirit campaign in 2021 also saw them awarded the ‘Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency’ and the ‘Most Innovative social and Digital Media by a Small Agency’ at the New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards earlier this year.

Following on from this success, the Phakamisa iSpirit initiative has officially launched for a second year, still grounded on the concept of ‘the gift that gives back’. Its objective is to change the lives of people who operate in one of South Africa’s most seen, yet unnoticed sectors – the local makers. By focusing on helping people from humble beginnings, who’re often capable of amazing crafts and in possession of incredible talents, but who, due to a variety of factors, lack formal training and access to technology, the initiative aims to actively uplift their lives and enhance their skill sets to give them the gift of self-empowerment through training.

“We’re excited about the lives that’re being uplifted. It’s why we take our role as content creators and curators for the makers so seriously; it’s just such an honour and a privilege to tell their stories. Their stories are important. They are stories that matter. And by telling them through the video and static content we’ve created, we hope to inspire the nation, and the next generation of passionate artisans”, says Darren Mansour.

As part of preparation for this year’s campaign, So Interactive was responsible for the creation and curation of all the content related to, and focused on, the local makers. This allowed them to ensure each of the makers’ stories was told in an honest, authentic, and impactful way, while demonstrating the importance of programmes like this.

The content So Interactive developed included an engaging ‘Meet the Makers’ video, which has rolled out onto YouTube and social media, as well as a number of supplementary pieces of content, including ‘How To’ videos, social media carousel posts, progress updates, and a maker-focused instant experience that allowed the target audience to meet all of the makers and learn more about them.

The 2022 Phakamisa iSpirit campaign is being run in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Economic Development and Furntech. In its first year, the Phakamisa iSpirit campaign achieved great success, training two artisans who have both gone on to start their own successful businesses. The intake of artisans for this year’s programme has risen to eight, three of whom are women, who have all been given access to Furntech’s impressive repository of resources, training, and practitioners, to upgrade their skill set with the goal of becoming successful business owners, and mentors to future makers.

The Head of Corporate Communication for Pernod Ricard South Africa, Evita Van Aswegen, says that “As a corporate citizen of South Africa, it’s our responsibility to invest in the local economy and our local makers because they are the lifeblood of the country’s economy. By training local makers, we empower them and ultimately, we uplift the nation. And through telling their stories, we aim to inspire other local makers to pursue their passions and put their passions to work, opening their own businesses and engaging in the mentorship of others.”

To read more about the makers, and view So Interactive’s Phakamisa iSpirit campaign creative, visit https://i-spirit.co.za/meet-the-makers/.

To learn how So Interactive can help maximise your story, your content, and your campaigns, for the best overall results, visit https://sointeractive.co.za/.

Video Links

Main Video: https://youtu.be/tC76oWOSloc

Hosea: How to Videos https://youtu.be/p63o6-GG2ng

Hosea: How it Started https://youtu.be/6anYU11wMzw