Dentsu Performance Media announces key promotions

12 Dec 2022
Issued by: Dentsu
Dentsu Performance Media (DPM) was launched in August 2021, as a specialised unit with the service delivery arm of dentsu SA.
Dentsu Performance Media announces key promotions

Comprising of programmatic, search, SEO, social and ad operations, the central unit was designed to maximise the potential opportunities of digital media and technology to meet the multichannel marketing goals by encouraging adoption of best practice in deploying relevant digital media, experiences, insight, and technology across dentsu SA and their media brands.

“Since its inception the business has grown more than 30%, and we are proud to announce the following promotions within the business," said Sadiqah Levy, head of dentsu Performance Media.

Megan Du Toit – Head of GMP SA
Rachmah Holland – Performance director SA
Dean Malan – Head of SEO SA
Mia Lukic-Dagnin – GMP Adtech consultant
Muchaneta Madavo – Performance manager – JHB
Marlon Kink – Performance manager – CT
Wayne Tigere – Performance Strategy & Analytics director SA
Sherman Gallie – SEO director SA
Kelvin Badenhorst – Ad Ops lead JHB
Desmond Goosen – Addressable Operations lead – JHB
Siyanda Msongelwa – Addressable Operations lead – CT
Feizel Daniels – Ad Ops lead – CT
Jason Williams – Dashboard & Visualisation Team lead

About

Dentsu is a network designed for what’s next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in the sustainable economy. Dentsu delivers people-focused solutions and services to drive better business and societal outcomes. This is delivered through five global leadership brands: Carat, Dentsu Creative, dentsu X, iProspect and Merkle, each with deep specialisms.

Dentsu’s radically collaborative team of diverse creators unifies people, clients and capabilities through horizontal creativity to help clients create culture, change society, and invent the future.

Powered by 100% renewable energy, dentsu operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists, and partners with 95 of the top 100 global advertisers.

www.dentsu.com

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
