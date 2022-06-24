Mediamark undergoes bold new rebrand

Leading audio and digital solutions company, Mediamark, has announced a major rebrand with a revolutionary shift from their previously blue logo to invigorate and inspire both staff and the industry.

Mediamark celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and head of marketing, Charlie Wannell says the timing for a rebrand was ideal. She explains: “We’re a vibrant company which has managed to reinvent itself year after year, as the media landscape has evolved at the speed of life. After the past two years we felt it would be a great time to inject new energy and inspiration into our brand look to better reflect who we are and what we stand for. We partnered with design powerhouse, Milk, who really got our vision and encouraged us to be brave and think differently, and we’re very excited to share this with the industry.”Carla Kelly, Milk MD, explains: “We used the core aspect of Mediamark to connect people to their audiences, as the foundation for the branding and the face of the company. The icon is symbolic of a bridge, creating a steadfast metaphor for their tagline and purpose, bringing people and media together.”Wannell echoes the significance of the bridge: “We connect advertisers with world class brands and audiences through relationships that matter and solution driven results that count. Partnerships define who we are, and we felt that the bridge epitomises the role we proudly play.”As part of the rebrand, Mediamark has also added the tag line 'Bringing people and media together'.Another major change is the logo’s change in colour. Mediamark’s new palette of pink and orange aims to promote innovation, communication, and a forward-thinking mindset. Wannell says: “These colours speak to our business: diverse, bold, uplifting, encouraging and creative. But we are also optimistic, driven, and compassionate.”Mediamark wanted their new look to talk to their heritage as a proudly South African company, 100% owned by Kagiso Media. Kagiso Media’s heritage stems from one of the oldest black-led organisations in the country, namely Kagiso Trust. Since inception, the trust’s aim has been to alleviate poverty and to uplift and empower communities.Wannell concludes: “Mediamark has so many exciting developments underway. We felt it was time to look as young as we feel and be more representative of the vibrant connector brand that we are.”