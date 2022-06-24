Warc Awards for Effectiveness award 6 Grands Prix

Six Grands Prix, two Grands Prix for Good, seven Gold, eight Silver and 13 Bronze accolades have been presented - a total of 36 winners at the second global Warc Awards for Effectiveness, in association with Lions.
Supplied. The Sustained Growth Category Grand Prix for Good was awarded to Leo Burnett Beirut for ABAAD (Dimensions) – Resource Center for Gender Equality
Campaigns for both global and local brands covering a range of product categories, are represented. Winners include five global campaigns and six regional (Asia x1, Europe x1, MEA x2, North America x2).
US campaigns pick up the highest number of awards (x9). Australia, India, Lebanon, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia each win two awards. Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt and Greater China have picked up one award.
Commenting on the overall results, Chiara Manco, commissioning editor, case studies, Warc, says: “We thank our juries who have worked tirelessly and congratulate all the winners on their achievements in building business success.The winners of this year’s awards have produced an outstanding collection of work setting a new benchmark for effectiveness.”
Customer Experience category
Three awards: 1 Grand Prix, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Winning agencies: FCB New York, Leo Burnett Beirut, Mindshare Shanghai
The Grand Prix was awarded to FCB New York for Michelob Ultra. The beer brand grew sales by digitally transporting basketball fans to the court during the NBA games in the USA.
Business-to-Business category
Five awards: 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Winning agencies: Havas Business London, Stein IAS New York, Mindshare Shanghai/Dentsu Beijing, FCB New York, DDB Mudra Mumbai
The Grand Prix was awarded to Havas Business London for Maersk. The shipping and logistics provider shifted the conversation from risk to opportunity with its global campaign to produce extraordinary results for the company.
Collaboration & Culture category
Seven awards: 1 Grand Prix, 1 Grand Prix for Good, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze
Winning agencies: Publicis New York, McCann Paris, 360i New York, Mischief @ No Fixed Address New York, Wieden & Kennedy New York, In house - Government Of United Arab Emirates, Energy BBDO Chicago
The Grand Prix was awarded to Publicis New York for Jif. The US campaign saw the peanut butter brand partner with rap legend Ludacris to improve category share, brand perception, increase share of voice and brand searches.
The Grand Prix for Good was awarded to McCann Paris for The Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation. Reaching two million people, the non-profit partnered with a traditional Lebanese baker and a gynaecologist to increase awareness of self-examination.
Winning agencies: Ogilvy Frankfurt, VMLY&R Melbourne, Alma Miami, McCann New York, Leo Burnett Chicago, Sunset DDB São Paulo, The Monkeys Sydney, Impact BBDO Dubai, FP7 McCann Cairo, Leo Burnett Chicago
The Grand Prix was awarded to Ogilvy Frankfurt for Deutsche Bahn. The rail operator collaborated with state tourism associations and motivated Germans to holiday in Germany and get there by train during COVID-19.
Sustained Growth category
Six awards: 1 Grand Prix, 1 Grand Prix for Good, 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Winning agencies: Colenso BBDO Auckland, Leo Burnett Beirut, Havas New York, LDV United Antwerp, The Script Room, DDB Aotearoa Auckland
The Grand Prix was awarded to Colenso BBDO Auckland for Skinny. The mobile operator used a multichannel campaign based on local people with famous names to relaunch its brand and grew credibility, consideration and sales in New Zealand.
The Grand Prix for Good was awarded to Leo Burnett Beirut for ABAAD (Dimensions) – Resource Center for Gender Equality. The NGO for women's rights saw increased calls to its helpline and won breakthrough law reforms to protect women and girls in Lebanon with on-ground activities and online influencer and celebrity videos.
Brand Purpose category
Five awards: 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Winning agencies: MediaCom Singapore, Havas Turkey, Impact BBDO Dubai, AMV BBDO London, Zulu Alpha Kilo Toronto
The Grand Prix was awarded to MediaCom Singapore for SK-II. The skincare brand, perceived as one for older women, launched a global campaign to increase brand awareness, and grow search and consideration, leading to new users and sales.
The Gold, Silver and Bronze winners were revealed throughout today on warc.com with the Grand Prix being announced at The Effectiveness Show, streamed live from Cannes Lions.
The show, which includes interviews with jurors and winners, can be viewed on demand on warc.com.