EXCLUSIVE: Conversation LAB wins ADvTECH's Evolve Online School

Conversation LAB continues to entrench itself in the education sector with another significant win within the impressive ADvTECH stable of brands. The full-service digital agency has been awarded the digital advertising business of disruptive new school brand, Evolve Online School. The new offering provides a completely personalised online learning experience.

Uyanda Manana, Conversation LAB SA MD

The agency already has a deep strategic partnership across a range of ADvTECH tertiary and school brands including the IIE’s Varsity College, Vega, Rosebank College, Abbotts Colleges, Crawford International and Trinityhouse. In addition, just last month, the agency took on further ADvTECH accounts, including Elkanah House, Greenwood Bay College and Glenwood House schools.The Evolve Online School opened its virtual doors in January 2021, welcoming learners from Grade R to Grade 9. Applications and enrolments started last September, and soon exceeded expectations, as parents considering online school options are becoming more discerning in terms of the various offerings on the market.Germari Eksteen, brand and sales manager for Evolve Online School, said: “We needed to hit the ground running and chose Conversation LAB as trusted ADvTECH partners with deep category expertise and knowledge to guide us through launch and beyond. EdTech is moving at pace, and we couldn’t be happier with breadth of offering Conversation LAB brings.”Uyanda Manana, Conversation LAB SA MD added: “ADvTECH continues to lead in the private education space in Africa, based on their reputation for maintaining the highest quality academic excellence. During last year’s lockdowns, the group lost not a single academic day, and even attracted new enrolments as a result of their superior online offering. While the development of their online school has been some time in the making, the huge demand for academic excellence in the online space demonstrated the tremendous demand for a school such as Evolve, which offers an MIT-developed programme complemented with real-world engagement for students. We are very excited to partner with such a cutting-edge brand as Evolve Online School. Where others follow, ADvTECH leads.”