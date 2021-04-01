Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • SABC's Noxolo Grootboom announces retirement
    Noxolo Grootboom has announced her retirement after working for the SABC for 37 years. The public broadcaster confirmed the news on its Twitter account...
  • City of Cape Town opens second electric vehicle charging station
    The City of Cape Town (CoCT) has opened its second public electric vehicle (EV) charging station. The station is situated in the parking area of the Somerset West Civic Centre. "E-mobility offers the city and its residents an opportunity to create a healthier, more inclusive metro. As a proactive climate change response, it will help enable our Covid-19 recovery," said the CoCT in a statement.
  • Marketing Achievement Awards announces Rising Star finalists for 2020/21
    The Marketing Achievement Awards (MAAs) has announced the finalists for its Rising Star of the Year Award - the best and the brightest under the age of 35 who have consistently demonstrated excellent performance and who have the potential to become outstanding leaders in their profession.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Social Places survey results

1 Apr 2021
Issued by: Social Places

Social Places 2021 local marketing results are here

Social Places has released the stats from the second edition of their annual online local landscape survey. These stats offer insight into how South African consumers engage with businesses online, how their behaviour has changed due to Covid and if aspects such as listings, reviews or star ratings should matter if you're a business owner. Hint: They really do!

“The findings show that online reviews continue to grow exponentially and how businesses are managing these reviews have a direct impact on a business's bottom line.

"Keeping information up to date across channels is also a key factor in converting customers, 63.8% of consumers found incorrect information on Google during lockdown. It is becoming crucial for brands to manage their local presence as customers now expect business details to be correct across multiple digital verticals, in fact, 59,6% of consumers are turning to Google and Facebook to find the most up to date info on a business.

"Further to this, consumers are expecting a more personal interaction from brands online - over 80% of consumers enjoy interacting with local businesses rather than brand head offices and it is becoming critical for brands (especially franchises and multi-location), to refine their strategies and develop authentic interactions with their customers,” said Social Places co-founder Ashleigh Wainstein.

The inaugural report garnered over 3,500 respondents from across the South African landscape.

View full results

Key findings:


View full results

Social Places is a martech company managing listings, reviews, ads, social and bookings for leading global brands including Massmart, McDonald's, Krispy Kreme, Spur Group, Old Mutual and PepKor Group.

Contact oi.secalplaicos@selas for more info.

Social Places
From humble beginnings in 2013, manually aggregating customer Reviews and updating Listings. Our platform has since expanded to include a listings portal, full omni-channel CRM system, AI, ChatBot, Social Media offering and Bookings system.

Our vision has always been to be an all-inclusive Marketing Technology provider, to always innovate, be agile and empower our customers.

"Always on Brand"

This is the essence of a successful brand and Social Places embodies this mantra in everything we offer. Your brand's info, reputation, conversation & offering is always on in the digital world - Make sure it is Always on Brand.
Comment

Read more: Massmart, McDonald's, Old Mutual, Online, Spur Group, Krispy Kreme, Social Places, Covid

Related

Borderless AccessBorderless Access crosses more borders; launching first-party digital panels in Ecuador, Peru, France and Italy17 Mar 2021
Massmart planning to sell Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh8 Mar 2021
FabrikA moment of truth for radio8 Mar 2021
Wunderman ThompsonJabulani Sigege appointed as ECD for Wunderman Thompson SA1 Mar 2021
Masscash stores sale to Black-owned Devland saves 640 jobs23 Feb 2021
Massmart plans further store closures, flags wider net loss this year22 Feb 2021
UpBeet DigitalWhat businesses should know about backups in the cloud4 Feb 2021
Old Mutual terminates sponsorship with MacG after transphobic comments26 Jan 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz