IAB SA Future of Measurement Committee announcement

Following a process of nomination of industry leaders representing advertisers, agencies, publishers and research providers, the IAB South Africa is delighted to announce the appointment of the Future of Measurement Committee, led by Imraan Rajab, IAB SA Measurement Council member and COO of Mediacom South Africa.
Consistent measurement to inform decision-making around advertising investment is of paramount importance across the media landscape. Within the digital advertising ecosystem, this is no different, but is made more complex by the impact of technology changes, growing fragmentation and continually evolving user behaviour.
Measurement systems generate metrics that are currency, when standardised and of the appropriate quality, for the buying and selling of advertising. Measurement is the basis for knowing whether a target goal was achieved and how ads performed. Measurement provides quantitative and qualitative evidence of the impact of advertising on consumers and on marketer KPIs.
The overall goal of the committee is to have voices from all parts of the digital media industry provide their views and decide on the overall objectives of the IAB measurement programme, as well as the details which will need to be included in the IAB SA Digital Media Measurement tender, which will be published this year.
As we embark on this journey again this year, we are incredibly excited to announce that the following industry experts have been selected as part of the committee:
Imraan Rajab
MediaCom
Committee Lead
Brendan Zietsman
FNB South Africa
Advertiser Seat
Portia Sylvester
Procter & Gamble
Advertiser Seat
Nicky Pillay
Coca-Cola
Advertiser Seat
Anneen Dedekind
Distell
Advertiser Seat
Kim Gartland
Standard Bank
Advertiser Seat
Verushen Reddy
Promise Group
Agency Seat
Rene Fowler
Dentsu Aegis Network
Agency Seat
Clare Trafankowska
iProspect
Agency Seat
Ariel Sumeruk
Conversion Science
Agency Seat
Johan Walters
Incubeta
Agency Seat
Charmaine Kruger
Google Platform Seat
Amith Singh
Arena Holdings
Publisher Seat
TinaShe Makwande
24.com
Publisher Seat
Michael Walker
Gumtree
Publisher Seat
Melinda Naicker
DSTV Media Sales
Publisher Seat
Each of the committee members will bring a unique value to the committee, to effectively aggregate, distil and disseminate our learnings into palatable modules of informative and actionable findings and insights.
The committee will also be actively collaborating with an advisory group consisting of further industry experts including Angelina Eng, VP, Measurement and Attribution IAB and IAB Tech Lab; and Amit Shetty, director, Product IAB Tech Lab.
As part of their remit, the committee will come together to:
Outline new and anticipated developments in technology and measurement: capabilities
Explore new areas of digital measurement providing perspectives for measurement and attribution, with considerations for addressability, brand safety and ad fraud, and privacy
Identify the measurement needs of the industry and how these have developed since the previous tender process in 2018
Define the role of the IAB SA in addressing these needs through the appointment of a measurement partner to provide a digital media measurement currency
Utilise this needs analysis to provide input into the measurement currency tender RFP
“The beauty of digital media has always been in its ability to be measured incredibly granularly, and this has always been a passion point for me. It’s my opinion that this measureability has become a double-edged sword, with the sheer volume of measurement providers and metrics increasing almost exponentially. Clear and consistent measurement is key to the sustained success of our local digital media ecosystem. Measurement capabilities in the digital space are advancing quickly and are a great enabler to this but, equally so, accelerated technology changes also present continually new challenges for us to address to enable consistent measurement as an industry. Increasing consumption in new areas such as podcasts, the realities that a mobile-first world bring to the table and new perspectives and approaches to managing traditional tracking methodologies like cookies – these are the sorts of areas that we need to have more robust discussions about to ensure we are preparing the industry to enable measurement that provides value for all stakeholders in the supply chain. It’s a great privilege to be named to lead this committee of respected industry experts who will be coming together to shape the future of measurement for the local industry,” said Imraan Rajab, IAB Future of Measurement Committee lead and COO of MediaCom South Africa.
The process to nominate industry leaders, across the various stakeholder sets, relevant to this marketing specialty, commenced in June 2020 with an invite to the IAB SA member and subscriber base alongside social media notifications. To join the IAB SA communication list to hear more about other industry committees, events and reports, please subscribe here and to attend the IAB Tech Lab Measurement and Attribution Virtual Open Forum on Thursday 20 August at 2:30pm, book your ticket here. If you would like to find out more about IAB SA Member benefits and fees, email .
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.