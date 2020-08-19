Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

IAB SA Future of Measurement Committee announcement

19 Aug 2020
Issued by: IAB South Africa
Following a process of nomination of industry leaders representing advertisers, agencies, publishers and research providers, the IAB South Africa is delighted to announce the appointment of the Future of Measurement Committee, led by Imraan Rajab, IAB SA Measurement Council member and COO of Mediacom South Africa.
Consistent measurement to inform decision-making around advertising investment is of paramount importance across the media landscape. Within the digital advertising ecosystem, this is no different, but is made more complex by the impact of technology changes, growing fragmentation and continually evolving user behaviour.

Measurement systems generate metrics that are currency, when standardised and of the appropriate quality, for the buying and selling of advertising. Measurement is the basis for knowing whether a target goal was achieved and how ads performed. Measurement provides quantitative and qualitative evidence of the impact of advertising on consumers and on marketer KPIs.

The overall goal of the committee is to have voices from all parts of the digital media industry provide their views and decide on the overall objectives of the IAB measurement programme, as well as the details which will need to be included in the IAB SA Digital Media Measurement tender, which will be published this year.

As we embark on this journey again this year, we are incredibly excited to announce that the following industry experts have been selected as part of the committee:

Imraan RajabMediaComCommittee Lead
Brendan ZietsmanFNB South AfricaAdvertiser Seat
Portia SylvesterProcter & GambleAdvertiser Seat
Nicky PillayCoca-ColaAdvertiser Seat
Anneen DedekindDistellAdvertiser Seat
Kim GartlandStandard BankAdvertiser Seat
Verushen ReddyPromise GroupAgency Seat
Rene FowlerDentsu Aegis NetworkAgency Seat
Clare TrafankowskaiProspectAgency Seat
Ariel SumerukConversion ScienceAgency Seat
Johan WaltersIncubetaAgency Seat
Charmaine KrugerGoogle Platform Seat
Amith SinghArena HoldingsPublisher Seat
TinaShe Makwande24.comPublisher Seat
Michael WalkerGumtreePublisher Seat
Melinda NaickerDSTV Media SalesPublisher Seat

Each of the committee members will bring a unique value to the committee, to effectively aggregate, distil and disseminate our learnings into palatable modules of informative and actionable findings and insights.

The committee will also be actively collaborating with an advisory group consisting of further industry experts including Angelina Eng, VP, Measurement and Attribution IAB and IAB Tech Lab; and Amit Shetty, director, Product IAB Tech Lab.

As part of their remit, the committee will come together to:
  • Outline new and anticipated developments in technology and measurement: capabilities
  • Explore new areas of digital measurement providing perspectives for measurement and attribution, with considerations for addressability, brand safety and ad fraud, and privacy
  • Identify the measurement needs of the industry and how these have developed since the previous tender process in 2018
  • Define the role of the IAB SA in addressing these needs through the appointment of a measurement partner to provide a digital media measurement currency
  • Utilise this needs analysis to provide input into the measurement currency tender RFP

“The beauty of digital media has always been in its ability to be measured incredibly granularly, and this has always been a passion point for me. It’s my opinion that this measureability has become a double-edged sword, with the sheer volume of measurement providers and metrics increasing almost exponentially. Clear and consistent measurement is key to the sustained success of our local digital media ecosystem. Measurement capabilities in the digital space are advancing quickly and are a great enabler to this but, equally so, accelerated technology changes also present continually new challenges for us to address to enable consistent measurement as an industry. Increasing consumption in new areas such as podcasts, the realities that a mobile-first world bring to the table and new perspectives and approaches to managing traditional tracking methodologies like cookies – these are the sorts of areas that we need to have more robust discussions about to ensure we are preparing the industry to enable measurement that provides value for all stakeholders in the supply chain. It’s a great privilege to be named to lead this committee of respected industry experts who will be coming together to shape the future of measurement for the local industry,” said Imraan Rajab, IAB Future of Measurement Committee lead and COO of MediaCom South Africa.

The process to nominate industry leaders, across the various stakeholder sets, relevant to this marketing specialty, commenced in June 2020 with an invite to the IAB SA member and subscriber base alongside social media notifications. To join the IAB SA communication list to hear more about other industry committees, events and reports, please subscribe here and to attend the IAB Tech Lab Measurement and Attribution Virtual Open Forum on Thursday 20 August at 2:30pm, book your ticket here. If you would like to find out more about IAB SA Member benefits and fees, email .

IAB South AfricaThe IAB South Africa, is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry within South Africa.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Distell, Google, Procter & Gamble, Coca-cola, 24.com, Standard Bank, Gumtree, MediaCom, iProspect, DStv Media Sales, IAB SA, Dentsu Aegis Network, Promise Group, inCubeta, Conversion Science, FNB South Africa, Arena Holdings

Related

Hatch CommunicationCreating meaningful connections in a changing media landscape1 day ago
Blue Yonder to power Distell's supply chain digital transformation1 day ago
Franchising and the need for agility during a pandemic1 day ago
IAB South AfricaIAB SA Digital Content Marketing Committee - call for nominations12 Aug 2020
Tavern Dialogues initiative launched to address GBV in townships7 Aug 2020
Masked Heroes campaign delivers PPE to community-based organisations4 Aug 2020
How effective is the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign?30 Jul 2020
#IABInsightSeries: Digital influencer marketing29 Jul 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz