IAB SA Future of Measurement Committee announcement

Following a process of nomination of industry leaders representing advertisers, agencies, publishers and research providers, the IAB South Africa is delighted to announce the appointment of the Future of Measurement Committee, led by Imraan Rajab, IAB SA Measurement Council member and COO of Mediacom South Africa.

Imraan Rajab MediaCom Committee Lead Brendan Zietsman FNB South Africa Advertiser Seat Portia Sylvester Procter & Gamble Advertiser Seat Nicky Pillay Coca-Cola Advertiser Seat Anneen Dedekind Distell Advertiser Seat Kim Gartland Standard Bank Advertiser Seat Verushen Reddy Promise Group Agency Seat Rene Fowler Dentsu Aegis Network Agency Seat Clare Trafankowska iProspect Agency Seat Ariel Sumeruk Conversion Science Agency Seat Johan Walters Incubeta Agency Seat Charmaine Kruger Google Platform Seat Amith Singh Arena Holdings Publisher Seat TinaShe Makwande 24.com Publisher Seat Michael Walker Gumtree Publisher Seat Melinda Naicker DSTV Media Sales Publisher Seat

Outline new and anticipated developments in technology and measurement: capabilities



Explore new areas of digital measurement providing perspectives for measurement and attribution, with considerations for addressability, brand safety and ad fraud, and privacy



Identify the measurement needs of the industry and how these have developed since the previous tender process in 2018



Define the role of the IAB SA in addressing these needs through the appointment of a measurement partner to provide a digital media measurement currency



Utilise this needs analysis to provide input into the measurement currency tender RFP

Consistent measurement to inform decision-making around advertising investment is of paramount importance across the media landscape. Within the digital advertising ecosystem, this is no different, but is made more complex by the impact of technology changes, growing fragmentation and continually evolving user behaviour.Measurement systems generate metrics that are currency, when standardised and of the appropriate quality, for the buying and selling of advertising. Measurement is the basis for knowing whether a target goal was achieved and how ads performed. Measurement provides quantitative and qualitative evidence of the impact of advertising on consumers and on marketer KPIs.The overall goal of the committee is to have voices from all parts of the digital media industry provide their views and decide on the overall objectives of the IAB measurement programme, as well as the details which will need to be included in the IAB SA Digital Media Measurement tender, which will be published this year.As we embark on this journey again this year, we are incredibly excited to announce that the following industry experts have been selected as part of the committee:Each of the committee members will bring a unique value to the committee, to effectively aggregate, distil and disseminate our learnings into palatable modules of informative and actionable findings and insights.The committee will also be actively collaborating with an advisory group consisting of further industry experts including Angelina Eng, VP, Measurement and Attribution IAB and IAB Tech Lab; and Amit Shetty, director, Product IAB Tech Lab.As part of their remit, the committee will come together to:“The beauty of digital media has always been in its ability to be measured incredibly granularly, and this has always been a passion point for me. It’s my opinion that this measureability has become a double-edged sword, with the sheer volume of measurement providers and metrics increasing almost exponentially. Clear and consistent measurement is key to the sustained success of our local digital media ecosystem. Measurement capabilities in the digital space are advancing quickly and are a great enabler to this but, equally so, accelerated technology changes also present continually new challenges for us to address to enable consistent measurement as an industry. Increasing consumption in new areas such as podcasts, the realities that a mobile-first world bring to the table and new perspectives and approaches to managing traditional tracking methodologies like cookies – these are the sorts of areas that we need to have more robust discussions about to ensure we are preparing the industry to enable measurement that provides value for all stakeholders in the supply chain. It’s a great privilege to be named to lead this committee of respected industry experts who will be coming together to shape the future of measurement for the local industry,” said Imraan Rajab, IAB Future of Measurement Committee lead and COO of MediaCom South Africa.