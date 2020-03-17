Dentsu Aegis Network SSA launches Dentsu Data Labs

Dentsu Aegis Network sub-Saharan Africa has launched Dentsu Data Labs - this specialist division will lead the way in data intelligence and consultancy, marketing technology and audience insights.
Dentsu Data Labs has a valuable data offering, with the combination of their proprietary research they have done in the SSA region, over the last five years. The unique way they have combined it with digital client IDs and media owners’ data sets, is drastically increasing the relevance of the creative and content served to every consumer. The results have shown drastic increases in performance.
Their strength lies in their owned Customer Data Platform, which manages and protects anonymised personal consumer information, allowing the division to build customised audiences for clients across the region, that will drive efficiency and real-time insight into elusive consumers.
Dentsu Aegis Network has a proven record in pioneering the digital arena, having heavily invested in programmes such as Consumer Connection System and Ecos, across SSA. With personalised communication being essential to brands it will further elevate their offering.
They combine a data-driven and technologically enabled ethos, with an idea led and people focussed approach. These insights and understanding create a unique and differentiated solution that underpins clients' decision-making, helping them to identify, reach, understand, retain and grow their customer base.
Powered by experts in the data and technology, their team of experienced data scientists and engineers drive business performance for clients across industries. The offering is now available in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.
Dawn Rowlands, CEO for Dentsu Aegis Network SSA, said: “Getting the most out of data and technology is a critical driver of success in the digital economy. When used well, they enable brands to create closer relationships with their customers through more relevant, compelling communications and experiences. That’s where Dentsu Data Labs comes in. Preparing for the future of Dentsu the most important goal for us is to help our clients grow and transform themselves digitally by ensuring that we are one step ahead of the rapidly evolving cultural landscape in Africa. This data foundation will allow for the use of AI and personal communication at scale in Africa."
Jaco Lintvelt, the previous managing director for iProspect South Africa has been promoted to managing director for Dentsu Data Labs.
Rowlands adds: ‘’Jaco takes up the roll with 10+ years’ experience in digital services. He brings a broad perspective of results-driven marketing to support Dentsu Aegis Network’s strategic growth efforts in data. He is a recognised thought leader in his field and has a deep understanding of the opportunities that data provides giving us an added advantage. This allows our leadership to remain at the forefront of the digital economy.”
Jaco Lintvelt, managing director for Dentsu Data Labs, said: ''Marketers and agencies need each other more than ever, however, what marketers want from agencies is vastly different to what it was a couple of years ago. The type of business problems they are asking us to help solve cannot be solved with a single-minded focus and most of the time it requires a collective set of skills to answer the brief.''
Lintvelt continues: “We are finding that most of the times the strategic solves lie in the way we utilise our own proprietary data and research that we have invested in SSA for a while now and how we combine that with the information the client has regarding their consumers or sales patterns. That really dictates the direction we will go within our business such as the media, content and creative approaches.”
