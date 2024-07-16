Marketing & Media Digital
    IProspect: Empowering brands with integrated solutions and unmatched expertise

    Issued by Dentsu
    5 Sep 2024
    5 Sep 2024
    IProspect South Africa, a dentsu company, proudly announces its continued commitment to driving growth and innovation in Africa with its brand relaunch, introducing a new look and feel. As a leading global, full-funnel performance agency, iProspect is backed by one of the world’s largest media networks, with a deliberate quest for local relevance and intimate client service, deeply rooted in passion and performance.
    IProspect: Empowering brands with integrated solutions and unmatched expertise

    Recognised for planning and buying digital media, e-commerce, and expertise on digital platforms by the 2023 Scopen Report, iProspect is dedicated to investing in Africa and driving her growth. With a Level 1 BBBEE status, 51% black ownership, and 60% female leadership, iProspect is committed to meaningful relationships, operational excellence, diversification, and sustainable partnerships.

    IProspect brings together multiple specialisms and expertise under one roof, combining strategy, creative, data, and CXM. As a data-fluent, tech-savvy enabler of breakthrough storytelling, iProspect is truly integrated in media, creative, data, and CXM. The agency’s strength lies in its fully integrated solution, single P&L structure, true global specialists, and focus on business outcomes and data-led innovation.

    IProspect offers a full-service solution with capabilities that provide breadth and depth of expertise, including:

    • Business intelligence: Leveraging proprietary and third-party technology to surface relevant media, consumer, and business insights to support best-in-class decision-making for their clients. Services include communication planning, strategy and insights, brand strategy and communication architecture, and end-to-end media planning.
    • Strategy planning: Delivering end-to-end brand experiences with deep expertise and global partnerships through reporting and insights, advanced attribution, data and analytics, and DMP management.
    • Marketing activation: Accelerating growth across multiple touchpoints with best-in-class performance ranging from TV, OOH, audio, print, audience and insights, trends, paid search (SA360 and BING included), organic search (SEO), paid social media, organic social management, influencer marketing, programmatic (DV360 and CM360), direct-to-publisher, CRM, video, conversion optimisation (UX/CRO), structured data and feeds, marketplace and retailer optimisation, site and UX management, content marketing, voice and assistant management, performance creative and content, to mobile and location-based marketing.

    IProspect’s excellence has been recognised with multiple awards, earning gold, silver, and bronze in the Brand Purpose Activism category. These accolades highlight iProspect’s commitment to impactful storytelling.

    Their collaboration with clients also secured gold awards in Promotional Instant Impact and Lead Generation, underscoring their expertise in driving engagement and generating quality leads.

    Moreover, their 'Turning Waste into Nourishment' campaign won two gold awards and a silver award in Purpose Driven Marketing, reflecting their dedication to creating campaigns with tangible social value. Additionally, the 'Turning Worker’s Day into a Day of Appreciation' campaign received a bronze award in the Integrated E-commerce Innovation category.

    In 2023, the agency also received silver and bronze at the Smarties and Pitcher Awards.

    With integration at its core, iProspect has built an operating model that helps us to understand every 'you', both humans and consumers. This model designs an integrated approach across disciplines that can be scaled in a flexible, consistent, and efficient manner. We offer you the people across our network to drive that strategy into an actionable roadmap for business success, and of course, an attractive commercial solution. There is no doubt that savings and a partner that is willing to invest in the future are critical.

    Chantel Harrison, managing director at iProspect South Africa, said: “iProspect South Africa’s brand relaunch underscores our commitment to driving growth and innovation in Africa, with a fresh new look and feel that solidifies our position as a leading full-funnel performance agency. Our integrated approach, recognised expertise, and impressive client roster highlight our dedication to remain at the forefront of the digital performance landscape, consistently exceeding expectations and delivering unparalleled results through impactful storytelling, operational excellence, and sustainable partnerships.”

    e-commerce, digital platforms, content marketing, iProspect South Africa, Chantel Harrison
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
