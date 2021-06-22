Media Opinion South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Business services

Covid-19

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Media measurement and AVE Values: Here's why it's still a thing

22 Jun 2021
By: Joe Hamman
When I first started working in the PR & Communications industry, people would talk about the 'thud factor': the sound that a clippings book makes when it hits a client's desk. The more coverage they got, the thicker the book, the louder the thud. This would be followed by the inevitable question: 'What's our AVE Value?'
Source: Kindel Media from Pexels

Twenty years later, and our measurement methods have got far more sophisticated. We measure everything from sentiment to share of voice to message penetration. But one thing hasn’t gone away: whether you like it or not, AVE (Advertising Value Equivalency) remains a popular way of showing how much value you got from your media efforts. Unless a client specifically asks for it to be taken out, it’s included in practically every report we send out. In fact, many clients insist on it.

The debate around AVE has raged for years, and trust me, it will rage for some time to come. The biggest argument against AVE is that PR isn’t advertising, and should not be compared with it. And no, it’s not a sophisticated or insightful means of measurement. But while AVE should never be used as the sole measurement of PR outcomes, it’s certainly useful as one of many metrics – and here’s why.

It’s easy to understand


The main attraction of AVE is that it helps you explain the value of PR to people who’re not familiar with marketing and media. Finance people don’t understand prominence, frequency and impressions. They get AVE. In tough economic times, it’s critical that you’re able to provide a clear return on investment (ROI) to the business.

It makes the PR function look good


Telling a board of directors, or a company MD, that you’ve secured coverage worth millions of rands doesn’t just make the PR agency look good. It makes the client look good. It makes the entire industry look good, for that matter. And once PR has earned the seat at the table, then it’s easier to start educating the business about the broader value of PR.

It gives the business certainty


It’s traditionally been risky for a PR agency to guarantee coverage in any media. But what they can do is set monthly, quarterly and annual AVE targets, which give the client certainty that their investment will pay off.

Fact is, most agencies and businesses today use a combination of measurements as they try to analyse the depth, resonance, importance and influence of the conversations they’re part of. There’s no one-size-fits-all model. It all depends on the objectives of the business or the campaign.

If your goal is awareness, for example, you’ll be looking at metrics like target audience impressions, reach, volume, share of voice, frequency and prominence. For engagement, you’ll be focusing more on key message penetration, social network followers, retweets, owned engagement and even event attendance. And so on.

In today’s economic climate, few clients are prepared to pay for extensive surveys before and after a campaign to see whether real perception shifts have taken place. For now, it seems AVE will be around for a while yet.

About the author

Joe Hamman, founder and director of the Novus Group
Comment

Read more: media coverage, AVE, media measurement, advertising value equivalency

Related

Media monitoring: here's why you need the human touch13 May 2021
Shaping relevance in media coverage12 Apr 2021
PR swaggers in as content loses its crown8 Oct 2020
President Ramaphosa salutes media for Covid-19 coverage15 Sep 2020
Media coverage analysis shows record number of new Covid-19 cases in Gauteng2 Jul 2020
SA economy gearing to rebuild as Covid-19 cases exceed 100,00025 Jun 2020
Media coverage shows increased calls to reopen the economy11 Jun 2020
Mixed reactions as SA eases lockdown regulations5 Jun 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz