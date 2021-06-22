Kaya 959 boosts station lineup with strong nighttime talk lineup

Kaya 959 has announced the addition of broadcast dynamo Phemelo Motene to the station's lineup from 5 July 2021. She joins the station's revamped nighttime talk bracket. The new show structure sees an extra hour added to Kaya 959's hugely popular business and finance show Kaya Biz with Gugulethu Mfuphi, followed by two hours of talkback radio hosted by Phemelo Motene.
These additions come off the back of several exciting changes to the station over the past few weeks that include:
A new weekday morning show hosted by Thomas and Skhumba
A new brand positioning that firmly embraces the station’s code-switcher market
The return of the show A Touch of Soul on Sunday afternoons presented by Thabo ‘T-Bose’ Mokwele
The new evening show called Point of View with Phemelo Motene, will delve into the day’s current affairs; touch on real issues; and share expert advice on the audience’s everyday question from 8pm to 10pm Mondays to Thursdays. Motene’s career spans decades in media as a news reader and presenter on Metro FM, content producer and talk show host on 702 and, most recently, host of the midday show on SAFM.
Explaining the changes, Kaya 959 managing director Sibongile Mtyali stated: “Having Phemelo Motene as part of our weekday lineup will add even more gravitas to our already very strong Kaya 959 lineup. She is a hard-working professional who is loved by listeners.”
Commenting on the extension of Kaya Biz with Gugulethu Mfuphi, she said: “This move solidifies Kaya 959 as the station for the multi-dimensional Gauteng Black middle class whose broad interests cut across issues of financial security and the economy, while at the same time enjoying music and fun.”
Kaya Biz with Gugulethu Mfuphi has won several media awards over the years and is nominated in the 2021 Radio Awards in the Business and Finance Show category. From 5 July 2021, the show will air from 6pm to 8pm Mondays to Thursdays “due to demand from both listeners and advertisers. People need a platform that will explain the business environment in a manner that is simple for them to digest and empowers them to make decisions that affect them personally. Kaya Biz will now offer them two hours of essential business information and engagement,” added commercial programming manager Maekanya Morotoba.
Phemelo Motene began her broadcasting career as a SABC radio newsreader and presenter at Metro FM. Her acting role on the popular television soapie Generations catapulted her into a household name.
Motene returned to broadcasting after a few years’ hiatus and carved a career in talk radio at 702 as content producer before hosting Weekend Breakfast on that station. Most recently she hosted the midday show on SAFM. Motene has been lauded by icons such as Dr John Kani, Sam Nhlengethwa, William Kentridge for her engaging, well researched interviewing skills.
More about Kaya 959:
From the heart of Gauteng wherever you may be, Kaya 959 connects with our loyal listeners through a range of digital and on-air platforms. At the core of their listening experience is a variety of familiar songs that they love including soul and R&B, kwaito, jazz, chart-toppers and old school jams. We bring them news that is relevant and conversations that inspire.
Our presenters may be big names, but out of the speakers they are just the friend from around the corner. They are authentic and relatable. They engage with listeners on topics that affect their everyday life. Kaya 959 is committed to ensuring that we portray a true representation of our listeners’ richness, depth, and diversity. On the street. On the air.
