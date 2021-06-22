Kaya 959 boosts station lineup with strong nighttime talk lineup

Kaya 959 has announced the addition of broadcast dynamo Phemelo Motene to the station's lineup from 5 July 2021. She joins the station's revamped nighttime talk bracket. The new show structure sees an extra hour added to Kaya 959's hugely popular business and finance show Kaya Biz with Gugulethu Mfuphi , followed by two hours of talkback radio hosted by Phemelo Motene .