Kaya 959 appoints Sibongile Mtyali as its new managing director

10 May 2021
Issued by: KAYA 959
The Kaya 959 board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Sibongile Mtyali as the new Kaya 959 managing director effective 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces former managing director who stepped down from his position in December 2020.
The appointment of Mtyali has followed a very thorough and rigorous recruitment process led by the nominations committee of the board that ensured clear governance standards were upheld. Furthermore, the transparent process was also in line and in accordance with policies. The board considered demonstrable experience pertaining to radio and media industry knowledge, expertise in the industry, leadership and culture fit as some of the priority focus areas during the selection process.

Sibongile has 27 years’ experience in radio management most of which was at senior and executive levels within the SABC group. She currently holds dual roles as station manager for Metro FM and acting general manager for SABC (Radio). Prior to that, she held roles of station manager for the following radio stations, Radio 2000, Motsweding FM and acting station manager for Thobela FM. Other roles earlier on in her career included being a programme manager and executive producer for SABC.

Her depth of experience and vast industry knowledge has seen her successfully lead turnaround and business recovery strategies for a wide range of radio stations. Under her stewardship, the 16th and 17th Metro FM Music awards were a resounding success. Her qualifications have provided a solid foundation for her to traverse across all strategic levels. Amongst her qualifications, Mtyali boasts a GIBS Leadership Development Programme and Wits Management Development Programme. To contribute further to the development of the Radio industry at large, she served as the chairperson of the National Community Radio Forum in the North West Province over a period of two years.

“I am honored to be joining the Kaya 959 family as the managing director, my appreciation goes to the board of directors, management, staff and all Kaya 959 listeners. I look forward to adding value in driving the growth of our market share and financial sustainability. My focus will also be on the Kaya 959 values and its culture as strong pillars of our growth strategy,” commented Sibongile Mtyali on her appointment.

“We are thrilled to have Sibongile Mtyali join the Kaya 959 family, she brings a wealth of experience in the media industry having held various management and executive roles in a number of radio stations. Having completed the strategy renewal process, Kaya 959 is on its growth trajectory focusing strongly on its customers, its people, governance, leadership and our culture as some of the key drivers of our journey. Mtyali has a proven track record in nurturing which ultimately builds strong teams who thrive in delivering good results for the organisations. Her passion for transformation, inclusivity, and her impeccable relevant experience resonated strongly with the Board thus making her a natural fit for our growing radio station,” commented Neliswa Booi, Kaya 959 non-executive director.

Navigating the global pandemic and its impact on the business while paying particular focus to the wellbeing and safety of employees, has shown that Kaya 959 and its people are resilient, tenacious and have the interest of the organisation at heart. Our priority is our employees, our listeners and all our partners who make Kaya 959 the station of choice that it is today.

The board welcomes Mtyali to the family. She joins Kaya 959 at the time where we have made significant progress in ensuring that we provide a conducive environment for all employees to work. We continue to strengthen controls that give both the board and employees a great platform from which to rebuild and move forward. Kaya 959 subscribes to ethical values that uphold the dignity and respect for all employees. The support from staff and all our stakeholders have carried us during the process and we are pleased that our efforts have culminated in the appointment of Mtyali as the new MD.

The board would like to thank Colleen Louw who has played a key role in stabilising the station as acting managing director since October 2020. Colleen has provided strong leadership at a crucial time and has made great strides in building a resilient Kaya 959 and ensuring business continuity. In addition, the board would like to thank Colter Consulting, the consultancy made up of Colleen Louw and Terry Volkwyn, who helped put together and commenced implementing Kaya 959’s turnaround strategy focusing on sales, building human capacity and re-positioning the station.

On behalf of the Kaya 959 board of directors, all our shareholders, management, staff and our all our partners, we welcome Sibongile Mtyali to the Kaya 959 family and wish her well in her new role.

For enquiries contact Zama Luthuli
Email: az.oc.snoitacinummoctsereve@amaz

