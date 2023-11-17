Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Location BankMachine_Joe PublicUrban Brew StudiosThe Walt Disney Company AfricaIgnition GroupEbony+IvoryBluegrass DigitalMediaHeads 360OrnicoHustle MediaAlgoa FMPrimedia BroadcastingMotherland OMNiTradewayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Thuso Mbedu: L'Oréal's first black brand ambassador for sub-Saharan Africa

    17 Nov 2023
    17 Nov 2023
    The latest Lessons of Worth, L'Oréal's global series of inspirational video testimonials, features L'Oréal's first black brand ambassador for sub-Saharan Africa, Thuso Mbedu...
    Image supplied. The latest Lessons of Worth, L'Oréal’s global series of inspirational video testimonials, features L'Oréal’s first black brand ambassador for sub-Saharan Africa, Thuso Mbedu
    Image supplied. The latest Lessons of Worth, L'Oréal’s global series of inspirational video testimonials, features L'Oréal’s first black brand ambassador for sub-Saharan Africa, Thuso Mbedu

    The series, designed to empower women with its iconic mantra, "Because I'm worth it”, has seen contributions from notable figures such as Viola Davis, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, and Kendall Jenner.

    By McCann Joburg McCann, the agency introduced a powerful motivational concept into the Lessons of Worth lexicon—the idea of "worth in progress” as saying “I’m worth it” once just wouldn't cut it due to the unique challenges faced by African women.

    "It was a job very close to our hearts. No one has told South African black women that – 'you're worth it.' We've been celebrated for our strength (you strike a woman, you strike a rock), praised for bearing pain and suffering, exalted for our selflessness, but never told 'you're worth it," says Zetu Damane, chief strategic planner at McCann Joburg.

    "Working together with a remarkable all-women creative team—Matshidiso Khasake, Leigh Forrest, and Sherilyn van Neethling—alongside Thuso, we embarked on a remarkable journey to create a profoundly moving and resonant piece,” says creative director at McCann Joburg, Toni Hughes.

    “Creatively, the team felt a profound responsibility to craft a "Lesson of Worth" that was distinctly South African while meeting the exceptionally high international benchmark set,” adds Hughes.

    Mirroring the African spirit

    “As we introduce a Lesson of Worth that beautifully mirrors the African spirit, we aim to empower African women to believe in their unparalleled beauty, fostering a sense of pride in their diverse and authentically African selves.

    “With Thuso's exceptional involvement as our first Sub-Saharan Africa brand partner, this initiative holds a special place in our hearts," says Ayanda Mackay, marketing manager, L'Oréal Paris Skin & Hair.

    Credits

    • Creative director – Toni Hughes
    • Copywriter - Matshidiso Khasake
    • Art directors - Leigh Forrest and Sherilyn van Neethling
    • Account management - Sharon Wilson and Nonhlanhla Shilabye
    • Strategy - Zetu Damane and Nande Gebevu
    • Marketing managers - Ayanda Mackay, Namate Moyo, Issima Oniangue and Theresa Van Rooyen

    Read more: advertising, L'Oréal, TVC, McCann Johannesburg, Zetu Damane
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © Cannes Lions The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity71st edition has launched
    #Cannes2024: Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 71st edition launches
    1 day
    Image supplied. A new international TV commercial showcases the launch of a world-first Virtual Reality (VR) dating app, Planet Theta
    International TVC created in SA showcases VR dating app
    2 days
    Source: © 123rf Marketers and agencies want to avoid a relationship that does not work following a pitch process
    Post pitch relationships: Keep the glow when the real work hits hard
     13 Nov 2023
    Source: Luum Awards For the first time, an African agency, Nigeria's X3M Idea, has been named Independent Agency of the Year at the Luum Awards
    Nigeria's X3M Ideas wins Luum Awards Independent Agency of the Year - a first for Africa
    9 Nov 2023
    An open letter to Facebook from a very frustrated marketer
    An open letter to Facebook from a very frustrated marketer
     6 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. The New York Festivals AME Awards’ 2023 AME Report has ranked Leo Burnett Middle East, a Publicis Groupe agency, as 2023’s top spot
    Leo Burnett Middle East ranked first in 2023 NYF AME Awards Report
    6 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. The South African kids choir are featured in Disney’s first live-action festive ad, A Wish For The Holidays, which was fully shot in Cape Town
    Disney celebrates 100 years of storytelling with A Wish For The Holidays campaign
    3 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. This year’s D&AD Awards 2024 introduces brand new categories dedicated to Health & Wellbeing, Pharma, Luxury and Sustained Impact
    D&AD Awards 2024 open with new categories
    2 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz