Thuso Mbedu: L'Oréal's first black brand ambassador for sub-Saharan Africa

Image supplied. The latest Lessons of Worth, L'Oréal’s global series of inspirational video testimonials, features L'Oréal’s first black brand ambassador for sub-Saharan Africa, Thuso Mbedu

The series, designed to empower women with its iconic mantra, "Because I'm worth it”, has seen contributions from notable figures such as Viola Davis, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, and Kendall Jenner.

By McCann Joburg McCann, the agency introduced a powerful motivational concept into the Lessons of Worth lexicon—the idea of "worth in progress” as saying “I’m worth it” once just wouldn't cut it due to the unique challenges faced by African women.

"It was a job very close to our hearts. No one has told South African black women that – 'you're worth it.' We've been celebrated for our strength (you strike a woman, you strike a rock), praised for bearing pain and suffering, exalted for our selflessness, but never told 'you're worth it," says Zetu Damane, chief strategic planner at McCann Joburg.

"Working together with a remarkable all-women creative team—Matshidiso Khasake, Leigh Forrest, and Sherilyn van Neethling—alongside Thuso, we embarked on a remarkable journey to create a profoundly moving and resonant piece,” says creative director at McCann Joburg, Toni Hughes.

“Creatively, the team felt a profound responsibility to craft a "Lesson of Worth" that was distinctly South African while meeting the exceptionally high international benchmark set,” adds Hughes.

Mirroring the African spirit

“As we introduce a Lesson of Worth that beautifully mirrors the African spirit, we aim to empower African women to believe in their unparalleled beauty, fostering a sense of pride in their diverse and authentically African selves.

“With Thuso's exceptional involvement as our first Sub-Saharan Africa brand partner, this initiative holds a special place in our hearts," says Ayanda Mackay, marketing manager, L'Oréal Paris Skin & Hair.

