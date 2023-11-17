Get 6 months free iFeedback when you sign up for StoreVault

We have an unbeatable deal this Black Friday - sign up for StoreVault (which publishes your clean data to the full digital landscape - Google, Meta, Uber, Apple and everywhere else) and you'll get iFeedback for free.

iFeedback allows you to:

✔️ Build trust and safeguard your brand’s reputation by privately gathering customer feedback

✔️ Turn consumers into a ‘national focus group’ and gain strategic insights

✔️ Build a loyal and engaged digital audience for future marketing campaigns

✔️ Make strategic decisions rooted on hard data about your customers’ preferences and

experiences

✔️ Conduct customer research and broaden your insights

Don’t miss out on the best marketing technology, developed to take your business to the next level.







Offer valid until 30 November 2023 | Terms & Conditions Apply