Designing recreation rooms in the office: Strategies for boosting morale and creativity at work

Trend Group redefines workplace culture with adaptable recreation rooms, boosting employee well-being, creativity, and productivity while aligning with evolving business needs. Discover the benefits today.

The concept of an office recreation room has evolved beyond just a place for employees to take a break. A well-designed recreation room improves employee satisfaction, productivity, and overall well-being. Integrating a flexible and adaptable relaxation zone in the workspace can cater to a business’ current and future needs, enhancing the office culture and fostering a sense of creativity.

Let’s explore options for recreation rooms to create a space where employees want to spend time. But first, what are the benefits of an office recreation room?

Why modern recreational spaces matter

Recreational spaces offer a host of benefits for employees and employers alike. They serve as a crucial outlet for stress relief, which is essential, especially in high-pressure work environments.

A buildup of stress leads to burnout, which doesn’t help your employees or you! According to Gallup research, “Burned-out employees are 63% more likely to take a sick day and 2.6 times as likely to be actively seeking a different job…they typically have 13% lower confidence in their performance and are half as likely to discuss how to approach performance goals with their manager.”

To decrease employee turnover and increase productivity, it’s important to have initiatives in place that combat stress and burnout in the workspace. Not only does having one foster creativity by giving employees a mental break, but it also improves productivity by reducing burnout. Furthermore, they strengthen workplace relationships by providing a space for team members to connect and collaborate outside of the formal office setting.

Don’t underestimate the power of workplace relationships! They’re a key part of a healthy office environment and good morale. “Close relationships are linked to health as they build certain biological systems that may protect against the adverse effects of stress…in response to social contact, the brain releases oxytocin, a powerful hormone linked to trustworthiness and motivation to help others in the workplace,” explains Positive Psychology.

Types of recreational spaces for offices

There are a variety of ways to incorporate recreation into an office, depending on the needs and culture of the organisation.

Here are six modern recreation room ideas:

Quiet zones

These provide tranquil corners for employees to read or simply relax. Such spaces can also be for people who need a quiet area for high-concentration work.

For Uber’s Johannesburg office renovation, it was important to encourage collaboration while still facilitating opportunities to step away from the hustle of the main office environment. Trend Group’s team achieved this by striking a careful balance between open areas that promote interaction and designated quiet zones for focused work.

Games zones

Our brains need breaks from work... A dedicated area with entertainment such as table tennis, offers a much-needed break while encouraging social interaction. Short respites help restore our focus and promote creativity, allowing us to perform better when we return to our desks.

Wellness area

Incorporating a space for meditation and light exercise can help employees recharge and focus on their physical and mental well-being. When workers get a chance to prioritise their health, stress decreases and workplace satisfaction increases.

Green spaces

Bringing nature indoors with plants and other natural elements has been shown to reduce stress and improve air quality. The impact of biophilia – connection with nature – is impressive! According to research, “…those who worked in offices with natural greenery saw a 15% rise in productivity over three months, compared to those working with no greenery or natural elements within their immediate environment.”

For our client, LAL Language School, an important part of their redesign was creating breakaway areas in which students can relax. Our team of experts did this by designing calming green zones featuring lush green walls.

Foodie spaces

The kitchen area is one of the most important areas of your office. A well-equipped space for coffee, snacks, and meals serves as a gathering point and can enhance a sense of community.

The South 32 redesign included a kitchen area with a large community table, smaller seating areas, and an outdoor café.

Inspiration sections

A shared wall for posting positive messages, artwork, or innovative ideas can motivate and inspire employees throughout the day.

With a recent project for MIT Auto Parts, a major focus was integrating the brand’s identity into every space, reinforcing their passion for the automotive industry. This was achieved through artwork featuring car parts and engineering designs displayed on the walls.

Additional tips for effective design

Flexibility is a must when designing an office recreation space. Consider providing adjustable chairs, bean bags, and modular furniture that can easily be rearranged to suit different activities.

Spaces can be multi-functional to maximise utility. For example, a large space might serve as a lounge area, informal meeting room, or even an event space.

Practical tips for creating and maintaining spaces

To make the most of your office recreation room, ensure that it is accessible and designed with employee comfort in mind. Calming colours and ergonomic furniture contribute to a relaxing atmosphere, while quiet zones cater to those who need a moment of solitude. Offering nutritious snack options, incorporating adaptable furniture, and using the space for wellness programmes are also great ways to promote employee well-being and satisfaction.

Lastly, gather regular feedback from employees to ensure that the recreation room continues to meet their needs. By tailoring the space to their preferences, you foster a sense of ownership and engagement with the area.

Incorporating recreational spaces into your office design is an investment in your team’s productivity, well-being, and overall job satisfaction. By designing flexible and adaptable areas, you can create a modern recreation area that meets current needs and is scalable for the future.

Are you ready to enhance your workspace but don’t know where to start? Trend Group’s Workplace Analysis considers the physical, technological, environmental, and human factors influencing the effectiveness of a work environment to help design an office that meets all of your needs. Contact us today!

We’ve delivered exceptional results over the past 16 years for a range of national and international clients. Take a look at our work.

Don’t just take our word for it – read what our clients have to say.



