Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ogilvy South AfricaDMASAJoe PublicClockworkPrimedia BroadcastingAsk AfrikaLoeriesIncubetaBusiness and Arts South AfricaRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyRed & YellowDelta Victor BravoDentsueMediaAFDAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Marie-Claire Maalouf appointed chief creative officer for Edelman UAE and KSA

11 Oct 2023
Marie-Claire Maalouf has been appointed chief creative officer for Edelman United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
Source: © Campaign ME Edelman has appointed Marie-Claire Maalouf as Chief Creative Officer for UAE and KSA
Source: © Campaign ME Campaign MEEdelman has appointed Marie-Claire Maalouf as Chief Creative Officer for UAE and KSA

The announcement was reported in Campaign Middle East, as well as other media.

Edelman Middle East operates three offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh, and has a network of affiliates across the region.

The media report that Maalouf will help build creative capabilities across the region and will also be working across EMEA as part of the wider creative team.

The EMEA creative team consists of content strategists, creatives, and producers who work across all teams and practices within the business.
The team develops communications strategies for clients that place earned creative at the core to draw audiences in.

Omar Qirem, CEO at Edelman Middle East, says: “Maalouf is a first-class operator who has led some of the most recent standout creative work in the region.

“She shares the same ambition we have about creating creative campaigns that have real impact. This hire is the first of a wider strategic play and we will be adding further creative capabilities to the team over the coming months.”

Source: © Gallo Images Khaled AlShehhi si the first recipient of the Loeries Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award from the Middle East region
#Loeries2023: Loeries Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award, Khaled AlShehhi first recipient from the Middle East

20 hours ago

Last year, Maalouf helped win more than 85 awards, including the only D&AD Yellow Pencil won by MENA this year, one of the two Cannes Lions Grand Prix won and the only Grand Lia in Health for MENA.

Stefan Ronge, chief creative officer at Edelman EMEA, says: “We are helping brands earn trust and business growth through actions. And I can think of no better creative leader than Maalouf to bring this mission to life with us in the Middle East.”

Her appointment is one of several that the firm has made recently to grow its creative community. Recent senior creative hires include France, Spain, Germany and the UK, with Emma De La Fosse joining as chief creative officer of Edelman UK.

NextOptions
Read more: advertising, marketing, creative industries, creative agency, Edelman, chief creative officer

Related

Deshnie Govender, head of marketing sub-Saharan Africa, TikTokinterviewed by Marlon Mosadi, for BirdWatching at the Loeries (Image: Terry Levin)
Birdwatching at the Loeries: E520 hours ago
Teboho Mahlatsi was awarded posthumously. Source: Loeries.
#Loeries2023: Late Teboho Mahlatsi honoured with Hall of Fame award21 hours ago
Image: Terry Levin. CEO of Publicis Conseil, Marco Venturelli encourages agencies to partner with client brands to help identify problems and work toward impact solutions
#Loeries2023: Three lessons on how creative thinking can change the world23 hours ago
Gregory Edwards, Sbusiso Gumbi, Iris Fynn and Jolene Roelofse in conversation. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.
#Loeries2023: Bridging the gap by empowering African creativity1 day ago
Source: Gallo Images Ogilvy won a total of 16 Loeries at the 45 Loeries
#Loeries2023: 232 Loeries awarded1 day ago
Source:
10 tips for creating more impactful newsletters2 days ago
Source: Gallo Images Ogilvy SA was named Loeries Agency of the Year and Ogilvy was named Regional Agency of the Year
#Loeries2023: Ogilvy SA named Agency of the Year7 Oct 2023
Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO, TBWA\ South Africa being interviewed (Image: Terry Levin)
Birdwatching at the Loeries: E4 - Self-Disruption6 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz