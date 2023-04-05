Good Hope FM, Cape Town's original, launches latest campaign for the community

Ad agency Joe Public Cape Town and design firm Shift collaborated on the rebranding campaign, which involved creating a new brand strategy, brand positioning, corporate identity, and a creative launch campaign.
The communication objective was to re-establish the iconic stature of Good Hope FM, as one of Cape Town’s oldest and most loved radio stations. Good Hope FM along with its new look and feel aims to ensure that its listeners continue to feel inspired by the sense of belonging in the community.
When working on this campaign we wanted to ensure that our efforts demonstrated the positive and true representation of the community, including a multidimensional reflection of diversity amongst people. Good Hope FM is an authentic and aspirational lifestyle platform that brings the community together. We needed to bring this to life in our campaign,
“Because Good Hope FM has always been a big part of the Cape Town community, we wanted to use real Capetonians as the faces and heroes of the campaign when re-establishing them as Cape Town’s original radio station. Each of our originals brought their uniquely diverse energy and play important roles in their communities, just like Good Hope does," concludes Hoffmann.
The campaign will be flighted across various platforms, including out-of-home, digital and social media and aligns with Good Hope FM’s purpose statement “to inspire belonging within our community of listeners. A community of unique individuals, united in their diversity through a shared sense of belonging”.
