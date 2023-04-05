Industries

Good Hope FM, Cape Town's original, launches latest campaign for the community

5 Apr 2023
Issued by: Joe Public
Good Hope FM: a Capetonian original - as original as the community it serves and represents - has just launched its latest campaign, showcasing the true meaning of community and belonging, entrenching the brand's longstanding history in the region.
Good Hope FM, Cape Town's original, launches latest campaign for the community

Ad agency Joe Public Cape Town and design firm Shift collaborated on the rebranding campaign, which involved creating a new brand strategy, brand positioning, corporate identity, and a creative launch campaign.

The communication objective was to re-establish the iconic stature of Good Hope FM, as one of Cape Town’s oldest and most loved radio stations. Good Hope FM along with its new look and feel aims to ensure that its listeners continue to feel inspired by the sense of belonging in the community.

When working on this campaign we wanted to ensure that our efforts demonstrated the positive and true representation of the community, including a multidimensional reflection of diversity amongst people. Good Hope FM is an authentic and aspirational lifestyle platform that brings the community together. We needed to bring this to life in our campaign,
comments Brendan Hoffmann, executive creative director, Joe Public Cape Town.

“Because Good Hope FM has always been a big part of the Cape Town community, we wanted to use real Capetonians as the faces and heroes of the campaign when re-establishing them as Cape Town’s original radio station. Each of our originals brought their uniquely diverse energy and play important roles in their communities, just like Good Hope does," concludes Hoffmann.

The campaign will be flighted across various platforms, including out-of-home, digital and social media and aligns with Good Hope FM’s purpose statement “to inspire belonging within our community of listeners. A community of unique individuals, united in their diversity through a shared sense of belonging”.

Credits:

Brand: Good Hope FM
Client: Sewela Sebola
Agency: Joe Public Cape Town
Executive creative director: Brendan Hoffmann
Art director: Mzuyanda Swartbooi
Copywriter: Khanyisile Modiba
Business unit director: Lizanne Peters
Agency producer: Tammy Chetty
Media: Juno
Production company: Hero Creative Johannesburg
Photographer: Jacques Weyers
Photographer digital assistant: Matt Moon
Photographer lighting assistant: Thekiso Mokhele
Stylist: Lerato Nkosi
Hair and make-up: Michelle-Lee Collins
Hair and make-up Assistant: Keegan Karfun
Videographer: David Holmes
Video assistant: Bianka Hartenstein
Video editor: David Holmes
Still retoucher: Lauren Bubb

Joe Public
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
Read more: Brendan Hoffmann, Joe Public Cape Town, Lerato Nkosi

