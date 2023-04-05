Industries

Fusion of entertainment, music, culture and influencer marketing

5 Apr 2023
Issued by: Dentsu
In recent years, the worlds of advertising, branding, and entertainment have collided in exciting new ways, with the rise of influencer marketing and the growing importance of cultural trends. At the forefront of this creative space is Dentsu, leading the way in integrating advertising, branding, and entertainment to create campaigns that resonate with consumers and drive real results for their clients.
Fusion of entertainment, music, culture and influencer marketing

One key area that Dentsu has been exploring is the intersection of advertising, entertainment, and music. With the rise of popular African genres like Afrobeat and Amapiano, music has become a powerful tool for connecting with audiences and building brand awareness. Dentsu has been working closely with musicians and influencers to create campaigns that tap into the latest trends and capture the attention of consumers. By combining music and advertising in creative ways, is helping brands to stand out in a crowded market and reach new audiences.

Another key area where Dentsu has been making waves is in influencer marketing. As social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok have exploded in popularity, influencers have become an increasingly important part of the marketing landscape. Dentsu has been at the forefront of this trend, working with top influencers across Africa to create engaging content that resonates with their followers. By leveraging the power of influencers is helping brands to reach new audiences and build strong connections with consumers.

Overall, the intersection of culture, advertising, branding, entertainment, and influencers is a fascinating and rapidly evolving space.

Dawn Rowlands, CEO dentsu Africa connected with Joel Rao, managing director, and Partner, dentsu Kenya to find out more about this exciting space and some of the ways that dentsu is leading in this creative field, using innovative and cutting-edge technology to help brands connect with consumers in new and exciting ways.

With the rise of African music and the growing importance of influencer marketing, Dentsu is well positioned to continue driving growth in the marketing and advertising industry for years to come.

Click to listen to conversation.

Read more: Dawn Rowlands, Dentsu, Joel Rao, TikTok

