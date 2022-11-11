Industries

    Big John beats ya'hunga with Chicken Licken's new ad

    11 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Joe Public
    The Big John Burger is legendary. It's big, very big, and it's bound to beat the biggest hunger.
    Big John beats ya'hunga with Chicken Licken's new ad

    Inspired by this, Chicken Licken wanted to tell a tale of just how legendary our burger is and how far someone would go to get their hands on one.

    And so, the idea to create a humorous parody inspired by the Black Panther franchise was born. Viewers are introduced to an advanced kingdom in Africa, the exact location of this majestic place is unknown, and its citizens have no reason to leave, as the outside world adds no value to their already perfect lives. Until now! Because, as it turns out, there’s one thing they don’t have, the Big John Burger.

    Having heard the legend, the Queen commands her trusted warriors to go and find “Big John”. The warriors set off on their mission and arrive in South Africa to find many gawking faces, an opportunistic window washer, a perplexed traffic officer and a Xhosa-speaking man who doesn’t understand their Hollywood Xhosa. Still, they use their technologically advanced navigation tool which points them in the direction of a Chicken Licken store where they mistake a well-built cashier for “Big John”.

    After a series of hilarious misunderstandings, the ad culminates with our warriors arriving back home to their Queen, confident that they’ve successfully completed their mission. But, to their surprise, they realise that the Queen was waiting for a Big John Burger all along, proving once and for all that only “Big John beats ya’unga forever” no matter who you are, or where you are.

    Xolisa Dyeshana, integrated chief creative officer of Joe Public said, “Chicken Licken always aims to delight audiences with the unexpected. This ad does exactly that.”

    “The new Big John ad is a feast for the senses: from the storytelling and comedic timing to the brilliant performances; from the art direction and the spectacular CGI to the beautiful cinematography, epic music score and sound composition. All the makings of a Hollywood blockbuster. A proudly South African Chicken Licken Production,” added Martin Schlumpf, executive creative director at Joe Public.

    The film launched in cinemas across South Africa on Friday, 11 November, flighting as a prelude to the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Parodying the film and the genre, Chicken Licken appealed to South Africans who have been anticipating the movie that celebrates Africa and its heritage as well as its potential. The campaign can be seen across cinema, TV, social, digital and OOH.

    The ad was directed by Greg Gray from Romance Films, the visual effects and animation were created by BlackGinger and the music score composed by Pressure Cooker Studios.

    Watch it here:


    https://twitter.com/ChickenLickenSA
    https://www.facebook.com/ChickenLickenSA

    Credits:

    Brand: Chicken Licken
    Client: Chantal Sombonos van Tonder
    Agency: Joe Public
    Group Integrated Chief Creative Officer: Pepe Marais
    Integrated Chief Creative Officer: Xolisa Dyeshana
    Integrated Executive Creative Director: Martin Schlumpf
    Integrated Art Director: Raphael Kuppasamy
    Integrated Copywriter: Bernice Puleng
    Creative Business Director: Amber Mackeurtan
    Integrated Account Manager: Sonwabile Mkize
    Social Media Manager: Kamohelo Moeti
    Agency Producer: Wendy Botha
    Media: Joe Public Maximise
    Production Company: Romance Films/ Cape Town
    Director: Greg Gray
    Executive Producer: Helena Woodfine
    Line Producer: Shannon McDougall
    Director of Photography: Adam Bentel
    Production Art Director: Chris Bass
    Stylist / Costume Design: Bridget Baker / Dihantus Engelbrecht
    Head of Research: Maghiel Van Dorssen
    Editor & Company: Ricky Boyd / Deliverance
    VFX Company: BlackGinger
    VFX Creative Director and On-set Supervisor: Marco Raposa De Barbosa / Byron Tofas
    Lead Compositor: Andries Smit
    Colourist: Nic Apostoli
    Music House: Pressure Cooker
    Music Creative Director: James Matthes
    Audio: Sterling Sound
    Sound Designer: Lorens Persson
    Post-production Online: BlackGinger
    Post-production Offline: Deliverance

    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
    Read more: Joe Public, Chicken Licken, Greg Gray, Xolisa Dyeshana, Martin Schlumpf, Romance Films, Black Panther

