Primedia Broadcasting appoints Kelvin Storie as the chief intelligence officer

Primedia Group, the parent company to leading radio brands 947, 702, Kfm 94.5, CapeTalk and Eyewitness News, today announced the appointment of Kelvin Storie as the chief intelligence officer.

Kelvin Storie

The radio space is forever evolving, and it is pivotal for Primedia to always have a clear-cut picture of the direction the media industry is taking. This also speaks to the mercurial behaviour of our consumers and listeners, the business must know how to best service them to keep them engaged and informed.

Primedia Broadcasting Group CEO, Jonathan Procter says, “The appointment of Storie continues to strengthen our team to achieve the goals we have set for the company. With his flair as a media strategist and extensive knowledge in data analytics, Storie is going to collaborate and service the commercial organisation with business intelligence solutions seamlessly.”

Storie brings in a multidisciplinary set of skills that will enable data driven decision making in the organisation for internal and external intelligence. He is a former head of media intelligence (SA & SSA) at DStv Media Sales, Multichoice, with the role covering strategy, insight, and planning. Previously, he was on the agency side as group managing director of Vizeum South Africa. So, he brings a wealth of both depth and breadth of media knowledge.

As Primedia, we are not going to simply offer what our clients want, we are going to ensure that the services we provide to our customers propels them to achieve beyond their goals and targets. Kelvin’s role expands into assembling creative solutions that will investigate the varying needs of the different clients, enhancing our offerings and solutions, while setting us apart in the industry.

Furthermore, strategic media solutions must be linear and nonlinear as we are dealing with a mercurial business that is forever evolving. Kelvin will also ensure that we provide strategies that bolster the value and impact that clients obtain from Primedia.

Kelvin Storie comments, “I’m energised, excited, and enthralled to be embarking on this new journey with Primedia as we delve deeper into familiar waters as well as enter uncharted territory. Data and storytelling are the fabric of this amazing media industry we find ourselves in. I’m a firm believer in keeping strategies simple but executing them brilliantly.”

The role of chief intelligence officer will see Storie focus on the company’s growth beyond the existing terrestrial products, which will all improve business operations and continuously monitor to achieve Primedia Broadcasting’s long-term vision. This involves driving effective trade marketing to agencies, direct clients and public sector clients.

Moreover, through the leadership of Storie, Primedia will be driven to formulate business models and partnership negotiations to optimise opportunities in other spheres of business and extrapolate yield models.



