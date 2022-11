Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com , chat about the negative and positive impacts of influencer marketing.

In the past few weeks, we have seen global meltdowns and disastrous impacts that influencers can and do have directly on the brands that support them.

Lets first understand what influencer marketing is, and then systematically go through how it's used as part of your marketing strategy, and the impact it can and does have on brands that support them.