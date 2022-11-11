Industries

    Spar Carols by Candlelight celebrates 20 years of festive magic and community goodwill

    11 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Jacaranda FM
    Jacaranda FM and Spar showcase Carols by Candlelight in two formats this year
    L to R: Xola Ntshinga, J’Something, Mzansi Youth Choir, Thabiso Khambule, Martin Bester, Elandré, Charlize Berg, Loyiso Bala, Danny Painter, and Tarryn Lamb
    L to R: Xola Ntshinga, J’Something, Mzansi Youth Choir, Thabiso Khambule, Martin Bester, Elandré, Charlize Berg, Loyiso Bala, Danny Painter, and Tarryn Lamb

    For the past two decades Jacaranda FM and Spar have produced an annual Christmas concert that features some of South Africa’s most prominent names in music. On 7 December 2022, the Spar Carols by Candlelight event will take place in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena Time Square during a live performance, and the concert will also be streamed across the world for those who want to watch the soul-stirring concert with their families at home.

    “For the past two years we’ve watched top-tier musicians perform to an empty arena whilst we stream the magic of Carols by Candlelight. Similarly, a wonderful venue like the SunBet Arena at Time Square has been empty for the better part of two years. This year we’re extremely excited to celebrate 20 years of partnership with Spar, and look forward to combining the delight of a live concert with the pleasure of being able to watch the performances at home through this new hybrid event,” said Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM.

    Artist lineup

    16h00 - 19h00

    Spar will host a kiddies area themed around ‘Santa’s Workshop in Africa’ where children are invited to make a few crafts whilst having their faces painted. Families can also look forward to exploring the Christmas market where vendors will be selling festive décor elements.

    19h00 – 21h00

    Mzansi Youth Choir
    Swing City
    Claire Johnston
    Corlea
    Jo Black
    Tarryn Lamb
    J’Something
    Refentse
    Charlize Berg

    “We’re sending Corlea, one of South Africa’s greatest voices a warm welcome to the ‘Carols family,’ we just know your iconic voice will make our 20th Spar Carols by Candlelight even more magical,” says King.

    Spar Carols by Candlelight celebrates 20 years of festive magic and community goodwill

    Spar and Jacaranda FM are kindly asking fans to express their goodwill and donate towards this incredibly touching cause. All donations will ensure that the Good Morning Angels team can gift vulnerable children across South Africa news toys of their own, and Jacaranda FM will use every R50 entry fee to the live concert to buy a toy on your behalf as well. This year, the beneficiaries are:

    1. Child Welfare Tshwane, Gauteng
    2. Abraham Kriel Kinderhuis, Gauteng
    3. Look Forward Orphanage, Gauteng
    4. Juno Aurora Home, Gauteng
    5. The Hanna Charity, Gauteng
    6. Yenzani Children’s Home, Midrand
    7. New Jerusalem Children’s HomeHome, Midrand
    8. Boitumelong Early Learning Centre, Alexandra
    9. Siyathanda Stimulation Centre, Daveyton


    “What a milestone to celebrate a 20-year partnership with Jacaranda FM! We’re very proud to headline an event that sees top-tier musicians collaborate in the spirit of goodwill to usher in the festive season. More importantly, the donations collected during this incredible event make sure that young girls and boys from children’s homes across South Africa feel valued and special this Christmas with a gift of their own,” said Maxine D’Amico, Spar Inland Advertising and Promotions Manager

    R50 per ticket gets you a seat at the most anticipated festive concert of the year, kids under three enter for free, and those who prefer to cosy-up and watch the concert from the comfort of their homes can join by visiting www.jacarandafm.com.

    “Last year we raised just under R300,000 for Mzansi’s most vulnerable children, this year we’re hoping to raise even more with our hybrid live-streaming event. We only have 7,000 seats available for the live event so make sure you book your tickets early,” adds King.

    For those who can’t join or want to re-experience the magic of Christmas carols like you’ve never heard before – Spar carols by Candlelight will be rebroadcast on 24 December.

    Last year Spar Carols by Candlelight united over 140,000 carolers from as far as the United States Of America, Canada, and Botswana for the festivities.

    Jacaranda FM
    Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
