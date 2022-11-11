Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Joe PublicPrimedia BroadcastingJacaranda FMTechsys DigitalAdvertising Week AfricaVicinity MediaDMASAGrey AfricaDentsuOFM RadioVERVEBMi ResearchMann MadeOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)Hoorah DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Digital Campaign Manager Johannesburg
  • Reporting and Analytics Johannesburg
  • Sales Business Development Manager Cape Town
  • Paid Media Manager - Social Work From Home
  • Digital Marketing Specialist Johannesburg
  • Digital Solutions Consultant - GMP: DV360 Specialist Cape Town
  • Socialyse Internship Johannesburg
  • Digital Internships x2 Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer Cape Town
  • Digital Campaign Manager Pretoria
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Untapping talent with Takealot's Heritage Day design challenge

    11 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Techsys Digital
    What do heritage and R100,000 have in common? How about Takealot's Heritage Day Design challenge, designed by local agency, Techsys Digital!
    Untapping talent with Takealot's Heritage Day design challenge

    South Africa is renowned for diverse cultures, rich heritage and some of the best talent around – so Takealot recently celebrated all things local by encouraging artists to unlock their creativity and get rewarded. And they took to Whatsapp (the country’s most popular messaging app) to lay down the challenge.

    Using an ultra-intuitive bot, aspiring artists were guided through a submission process, standing a chance to have their design printed onto one million Takealot boxes. Wait, what!?

    Example image

    Untapping talent with Takealot's Heritage Day design challenge

    Techsys Digital designed and developed the ultimate user generated content (UGC) challenge to promote local designers by giving away bragging rights, putting their design front and centre on the boxes we know and love. Plus, their very own R100,000 Takealot voucher, and R10,000 donated to a charity of their choice. Wowza!

    Rachel McFarlane, managing director of Techsys Digital said: “As language is such a huge part of our heritage, Digify Africa provided support by translating the bot into four languages for an ultra-inclusive bot journey we couldn’t wait to show off. We’re thrilled to have been part of such a feel-good campaign celebrating all the magic Mzansi has to offer.”

    The results speak for themselves:

    • There were more than 5k entries over the 13-day campaign period
    • Images were the most popular format, but there were hundreds of video submissions too
    • Plus, there were 195 motivations sent through as voice notes
    • Resulting in almost 200k interactions during the campaign period

    We’d call that a braai-lliant outcome for Heritage Day, wouldn’t you? To find out #TeamTechsys can help you to develop an innovative, exciting bot journey for your brand, simply head to our website. We’d love to hear from you!

    az.oc.syshcet@ofni
    +27(0)21 788 6896

    NextOptions
    Techsys Digital
    Raised by computers, our team of experts specialize in all things digital, integrating new insights, strategies and digital technologies into clients' projects to achieve world class results.
    Read more: Takealot, Techsys Digital

    Related

    Mamongae Mahlare, Takealot Group CEO. Source: Takealot
    Takealot Group to extend reach in towns and townships4 Nov 2022
    Image Supplied: Yazeed Osman
    #BehindtheBrandManager: Yazeed Osman, CMO at Valenture Institute and UCT Online High School18 Aug 2022
    Techsys Digital celebrates Innovation Awards at Bookmarks
    Techsys DigitalTechsys Digital celebrates Innovation Awards at Bookmarks5 Aug 2022
    Source: ©Dolgachov -
    Takealot disagrees with CompCom report findings15 Jul 2022
    Source: Takealot
    Market inquiry findings suggest big changes for SA's leading online platforms14 Jul 2022
    Takealot workers strike for permanent positions
    Takealot workers strike for permanent positions11 Jul 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Pick n Pay and Takealot partner to launch grocery platform on Mr D17 May 2022
    Takealot's new Richmond Park pickup point comes with robot helpers
    Takealot's new Richmond Park pickup point comes with robot helpers5 May 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz