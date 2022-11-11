Untapping talent with Takealot's Heritage Day design challenge

What do heritage and R100,000 have in common? How about Takealot's Heritage Day Design challenge, designed by local agency, Techsys Digital!

South Africa is renowned for diverse cultures, rich heritage and some of the best talent around – so Takealot recently celebrated all things local by encouraging artists to unlock their creativity and get rewarded. And they took to Whatsapp (the country’s most popular messaging app) to lay down the challenge.

Using an ultra-intuitive bot, aspiring artists were guided through a submission process, standing a chance to have their design printed onto one million Takealot boxes. Wait, what!?

Techsys Digital designed and developed the ultimate user generated content (UGC) challenge to promote local designers by giving away bragging rights, putting their design front and centre on the boxes we know and love. Plus, their very own R100,000 Takealot voucher, and R10,000 donated to a charity of their choice. Wowza!

Rachel McFarlane, managing director of Techsys Digital said: “As language is such a huge part of our heritage, Digify Africa provided support by translating the bot into four languages for an ultra-inclusive bot journey we couldn’t wait to show off. We’re thrilled to have been part of such a feel-good campaign celebrating all the magic Mzansi has to offer.”

The results speak for themselves:

There were more than 5k entries over the 13-day campaign period

Images were the most popular format, but there were hundreds of video submissions too

Plus, there were 195 motivations sent through as voice notes

Resulting in almost 200k interactions during the campaign period

