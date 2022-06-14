Industries

    Three SA agencies shortlisted for 2022 Gerety Awards

    14 Jun 2022
    Ogilvy, Rapt Creative and VMLY&R, have been shortlisted in the 2022 Gerety Awards' global shortlist.
    Supplied. Three South Africans are on the Gerety Awards 2022 shortlist
    Supplied. Three South Africans are on the Gerety Awards 2022 shortlist

    The Gerety Awards are the only creative prize to reward advertising campaigns that resonate most with a female audience, reveals the global shortlist along with the agency and production company of the year by country titles.

    Ogilvy is shortlisted for In Our Own Words for Cadbury South Africa, with Jameson Beatha - Month of Comedy Reveal for Jameson on the shortlist for Rapt Creative and Nugen for Colgate shortlisted for VMLY&R.

    Jameson's Beatha skincare launch a PR stunt
    Jameson's Beatha skincare launch a PR stunt

    6 Apr 2021


    A global creative benchmark


    A total of 314 entries were shortlisted from 37 different countries.

    A truly global creative benchmark for the best advertising key numbers includes:
    • Most shortlisted category: across different media is the Works for Good Cut with a total of 75 entries and Craft with 73 entries.
    • Most shortlisted campaigns: Across multiple categories, Unfiltered History Tour for VICE Media, Instagram AR Filters by Dentsu Webchutney India and Degree Inclusive for Degree Inclusive Deodorant by Wunderman Thompson Argentina.
    • Most Shortlisted Agency: 72andSunny with 14 entries.
    • Most shortlisted Brand: Ikea with entries from DDB Group Italy, Leo Burnett Riyadh, McCann Madrid and Memac Ogilvy Dubai.
    • Most shortlisted network: from 16 different offices is McCann Worldgroup
    • Most shortlisted Holding company: IPG with 44 entries followed closely by WPP with 41 entries.

    Cadbury and agency partner Ogilvy Johannesburg launch Read to Succeed initiative
    Cadbury and agency partner Ogilvy Johannesburg launch Read to Succeed initiative

    Issued by Ogilvy South Africa 4 Jun 2021


    2022 Agency/Production Company of the year by country winners


    These are:
    • UK Agency of the Year - AMVBBDO
    • UK Production Company of the Year - Riff Raff Films
    • USA Agency of the Year – McCann New York
    • USA Production Company of the Year - Partizan
    • Austria Production Company of the Year - mel p filmproductions
    • Mexico Production Company of the Year - Oriental Films
    • Belgium Production Company of the Year - Hamlet
    • Belgium Agency of the Year: BBDO Belgium
    • Japan Agency of the Year - Dentsu Inc
    • Philippines Agency of the Year - Dentsu Jayme Syfu

    Agency and production company of the year by country is chosen by the local juries from the portfolio cut and requires a single film no longer than five minutes in length that includes up to three pieces of work from the past 12 months.

    Putting women front and centre


    The Grand jury that includes some of the ad industry's most renowned, respected and awarded leaders will now choose the final winners which will be announced on 6 September. It will include Gold, Silver, Bronze, Grand Prix, and overall Network and Agency of the year awards.

    Ambassador and copy chief Vikki Ross had the following to say: “The Gerety Awards is the ad industry's only competition to put women front and centre to judge creative work from around the world. And from a different perspective.

    “This year, I was very lucky to be invited to bring together a team of influential and inspirational leaders to join me in reviewing hundreds and hundreds of entries. Entries so many of us hadn't seen before, making the experience truly global and unique.

    “The quality was high - so high. The work was innovative and unique. Thoughtful and thought-provoking. Fun too. Proving that even in the toughest times and the strangest of circumstances, creatives will always create meaningful and memorable work. We all left feeling invigorated and excited for the future of creativity.”

    In-person judging sessions were held around the world, and this week you can watch the jury insight panels Live on YouTube, from Brazil, UK, USA, Mexico, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Philippines and Japan.See the full shortlist here
    Read more: Ogilvy, VMLY&R, Gerety Awards, RAPT Creative

