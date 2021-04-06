Jameson's Beatha skincare launch a PR stunt

Jameson makes surprise move into beauty with Beatha skincare line Jameson Irish Whiskey has announced the unexpected launch of a skincare range called Beatha...

Turns out the Beatha skincare line was an early April Fool's Day prank. Jameson revealed on 1 April that the product launch was simply the start of a Comedy Month campaign, which is centered on Jameson's newcomedy series running between 17 April and 24 April across digital platforms and Mzansi Magic.“We are super thrilled to be able to finally announce the reveal of our new campaign. The launch of our stunt really had our consumers engaging and debating with us which is exactly what we had hoped for in the lead up to welcoming Comedy Month through what we believe will provide respite to consumers during a time of so much doom and gloom,” says Beatrice Marfleet, marketing manager of Jameson and Irish Whiskey.Public response to the prank has been largely positive on social media, however launching an April Fool's Day prank almost a full week before 1 April could encourage scepticism around valid news stories beyond April Fool's Day itself. Is this a responsible marketing approach in the fake news era?