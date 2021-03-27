Health & Beauty News South Africa

Jameson makes surprise move into beauty with Beatha skincare line

27 Mar 2021
Jameson Irish Whiskey has announced the unexpected launch of a skincare range called Beatha.


The new skincare line is designed for both men and women and is said to be specially crafted to leave the skin hydrated, revitalised and "twice as smooth". The products are made using Jameson whiskey, barley (which is beneficial for skin and hair) and "other quality skin ingredients", Jameson says in a statement.

Getting the brand in the hands of consumers


According to the 243-year-old premium whiskey brand, the move into beauty comes at a time when the liquor industry has been faced with many challenges on how it can reinvent itself in the midst of uncertainty. Jameson says it has acknowledged the call for the industry to pivot and sees this as "a major game-changer" that it anticipates consumers will be excited about.

“We are incredibly proud of our new Beatha offering which we believe will expand our territory in such a profound manner. Not only is the beauty space one that is ever commercially thriving through demand, it also contributes meaningfully to consumers' lives which is what we are about as a brand,” says Beatrice Marfleet, marketing manager of Jameson and Irish Whiskeys.

Acquisition of Avroy Shlain brings beauty company back to SA

Trinitas Equity Partners, together with its partners, has acquired the South African beauty company, Avroy Shlain...

1 day ago


Marfleet adds, “Jameson is also a brand that has a strong base with women and this offering would not only reach them but would ensure that should there ever come a time the industry needed to shut down again, we would always be able to get our brand in the hands of the consumer."

Skin trio


The Beatha range includes a Restorative Facial Mousse, a Hydrating Facial Oil and a Beard Oil. Jameson is launching this skin trio with TV host and model Ayanda Thabethe.


“I am super excited to announce my partnership with Jameson that has been months in planning. This skincare range comprises some of my favourite products that I have been using over the years but is different because of our secret ingredients to ensure all my beloved supporters get to experience the Beatha magic,” says Thabethe.

More information on the Jameson Beatha Skin Care Trio can be found on the Jameson website.
Read more: skincare, whiskey, beauty, Jameson, personal care

