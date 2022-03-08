Industries

    Africa


    Research shows in-app advertising will see exponential growth

    8 Mar 2022
    Mobile apps have become an effective way to reach out to potential customers. According to numbers presented by SafeBettingSites.com, in-app advertising is expected to constitute 56% of global adspend by 2026.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The digital medium has become an essential part of the advertisement industry in the modern world. With people spending more and more time on their phones, the digital advertising industry has witnessed massive growth in the past decade.

    According to the numbers from Juniper Research, the global digital advertising spend is expected to be $407bn in 2022. The size of the digital ad industry is expected to grow by 85% to $753bn in 2026. A significant portion of this figure is attributed to the mobile format, particularly in-app advertising.

    A DOOH camapign by Kevani, an out of home (OOH) sales organisation headquartered in LA in the US during the Super Bowl
    Out of Home: driving home the purchasing decision

    By 11 hours ago


    In 2022, a total of $201bn is expected to be spent on in-app advertising. This figure would amount to 49.4% of the entire digital adspend of $407bn. In the next four years, the size of in-app advertising is expected to more than double. As per the numbers, in-app advertising would amount to $425bn in 2026, signifying a growth of 111.4% in the next four years. Thus, the spending on in-app advertising is expected to grow at a faster rate than the spending of the entire digital advertising industry. In 2026, in-app advertising will become the primary medium in digital advertising and constitute 56% of global digital advertising spending.

    The report also notes that the video medium will continue to remain key for advertisers with ever-increasing popularity of mediums such as TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

    Apple could lose R46m in iPhone sales daily amid Russia market exit
    Apple could lose R46m in iPhone sales daily amid Russia market exit

    1 day ago


    Vyom Chaudhary, an editor at SafeBettingSites.com, commented, “The digital advertising industry is facing challenges due to recently implemented policy changes by Apple and Google. The advertisers will have to be clever to optimise their ad attributions in future. However, this won’t stop the industry from growing at a considerable rate in the coming days. Furthermore, in-app advertising would become even more common for most businesses.”

    You can read the entire report with additional statistics and information here.
