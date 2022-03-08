Industries

    Out of Home: driving home the purchasing decision

    8 Mar 2022
    Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
    The Super Bowl is (almost) a distant memory, but like all good memories it has not quite faded away completely. This year Out of Home (OOH) played a significant role in many brands' Super Bowl campaigns, especially in Los Angeles (LA) which hosted the event in a new stadium.
    A DOOH camapign by Kevani, an out of home (OOH) sales organisation headquartered in LA in the US during the Super Bowl
    A DOOH camapign by Kevani, an out of home (OOH) sales organisation headquartered in LA in the US during the Super Bowl

    “The buzz certainly transcended into our digital assets as ad buyers purchased media with bold and dynamic content,” says Kevin Bartanian, CEO and founder of Kevani, an out of home (OOH) sales organisation headquartered in LA.

    Bartanian says advertisers are embracing OOH and designing creative campaigns to be adaptive and reactive.

    “Cultural relevance has always been a driving factor in ad efficacy. Being very effective today in OOH requires advertisers to think about micro-moments and incorporate those moments in OOH – as they happen, in real-time. Digital OOH (DOOH) provides this capability efficiently and effect,” he explains.

    Contextually relevant


    A big advantage to OOH is the power of context.

    The Super Bowl being held in LA meant that Kevani’s iconic assets lent themselves to the opportunity for brands to be contextually relevant to the influential crowd of Los Angeles.

    “This could be something as simple as tying in a big moment occurring in the world (such as the Super Bowl), or something more complex where messages change over time,” says Bartanian.

    Source: © alleksa
    DOOH: Best way to reach young tech-savvy consumers

    23 Dec 2021


    He points out that an OOH advertisement can help drive a purchase decision for a consumer that digested an advertisement from a different medium but didn't act on it right away.

    “Brands also use QR codes or Call to Action (CTA) messages to get consumers to interact with OOH media.”

    "OOH has long been viewed as a top of the funnel advertising medium, primarily to raise brand awareness; however, when OOH is combined with other advertising channels in an integrated media plan, it is proven to extend reach, amplify a campaign, and drive consumers to engage with brands online and in-store.

    “People can take immediate action after being exposed to an OOH campaign, which further assists in the purchasing path. This is why OOH is one of the fastest-growing advertising mediums,” says Bartanian.

    In line with other marketing activities


    For the Super Bowl, he highlights two groups of advertisers.

    “The first group included brands who were official sponsors of the Super Bowl along with advertisers who were running ads during the Super Bowl.

    “The second group included brands who didn’t really have a presence at the Super Bowl for a variety of reasons but still wanted to reach the audience and be contextually relevant,” he says.

    The top industries during the Super Bowl have included fashion, alcohol beverage brands, snack brands, automobile manufacturers, telecom, travel/tourism, fintech and entertainment.
    Danette Breitenbach
    She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
