DOOH: best way to reach young tech-savvy consumers

Digital out of Home (DOOH) advertising is the most effective way to reach young, consumers who are tech-savvy, highly social, and on-the-go, according to 61% of senior advertising executives.

DOOH set to grow

One-to-one connections

Top 5 sectors for DOOH

In addition, 86% of advertising executives agree that people on the move, out of their homes are more alert and inclined to engage with advertisements.This is according to research from Alfi, an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform.Nearly nine out of 10 (86%) advertising executives also agreed that people on the move are in an active mindset, increasing alertness outside of their homes - enabling a more seamless digital experience.This in turn, is seen in young, affluent consumers, who are likely to spread brand messaging via word of mouth and social media, and carry out more mobile searches after interacting with DOOH ads than any other media."With web browsers increasingly blocking cookies and crowds returning to stadiums, airports, and rideshares, DOOH is set to grow as ad spend is rapidly relocated to the OOH sector," said Peter Bordes, interim CEO, Alfi."Young adults, while ad resistant and light users of traditional media, are spending more time out of home and have a variety of digital media touchpoints, making them a perfect target for DOOH ads.”"With more and more traditional sectors are becoming aware of the effectiveness of DOOH advertising, we can expect a higher focus on data-driven insights by expanding advertising capabilities, analytical sophistication and delivering it all seamlessly over multiple devices - thus leading to not only confident purchase behaviours but one-to-one connections with consumers,” says Bordes.When asked to pick the top five sectors that will see the biggest DOOH ad increase over the next three years, 76% of senior ad executives cited entertainment and media, 62% selected finance, 59% chose the fashion industry, and 52% said health and beauty.Commissioned by Alfi, PureProfile, a global research company, conducted 100 interviews amongst senior advertising professionals from across the US, UK, Canada, China, France, Germany, and the UAE. Interviews were conducted online in September 2021.