Barbie celebrates International Women's Day with global campaign

Mattel announced Barbie is partnering with entrepreneurs and role models to inspire the next generation of leaders and dreamers this International Women's Day. Through a multi-faceted campaign to increase access to female role models, support female entrepreneurs, and partner with like-minded global programmes, Barbie is committed to helping build confidence and reinforce the limitless potential of girls everywhere.

Shonda Rhimes (United States) - founder of American production company, Shondaland



Ari Horie (United States/Japan) - founder and CEO of Women’s Startup Lab and Women’s Startup Lab Impact Foundation



Pat McGrath (United Kingdom) - makeup artist and founder of Pat McGrath Labs



Melissa Sariffodeen (Canada) – CEO and cofounder of Canada Learning Code and Ladies Learning Code



Adriana Azuara (Mexico) - founder of All4Spas



Doani Emanuela Bertain (Brazil) - teacher and founder of Sala 8



Jane Martino (Australia) - chair and cofounder of Smiling Mind



Lan Yu (China) - fashion designer



Butet Manurung (Indonesia) – founder and director of Sokola



Sonia Peronaci (Italy) - founder of Italian food website, ‘GialloZafferano’



Tijen Onaran (Germany) - CEO and founder of Global Digital Women and cofounder of ACI Diversity Consulting



Lena Mahfouf (France) – digital creator, videographer and author of Always More

Throughout the world, women continue to be underrepresented in leadership roles. In fact, NYU's Cognitive Development Lab research led by Professor of Psychology, Dr Andrei Cimpian, and Assistant Professor of Psychology, Dr Andrea Vial, whose post-doctoral fellowship was funded by Mattel, uncovered that girls aged 5-10 are less likely to raise their hand for leadership positions, such as stepping up to be in charge of a group activity, and also perceive social backlash from volunteering to take on more responsibility.However, in the final stage of the study, researchers found that when exposed to female role models, girls – and boys – are more likely to volunteer to lead a group activity. This latest finding expands on 'Dream Gap' research that has shown that starting at age five, girls start doubting their potential and lose confidence in their own competence.To address this barrier to girls' success, Barbie established the Barbie Dream Gap Project in 2018, a multi-year global initiative created to raise awareness around limiting factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential. Since launching, the brand has committed over one million dollars through the Barbie Dream Gap Project to nonprofit partners on a mission to achieve equality by fueling education, leadership skills and mentorship opportunities for girls."We know that children are inspired by what they see around them, which is why it's so important for young girls to see themselves reflected in role models who've daringly pushed past roadblocks and overcome the Dream Gap to become the brave women they are today," said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel. "This International Women's Day, we're proud to honour 12 global trailblazing women to help empower the next generation of female leaders by sharing their stories."Barbie is marking International Women's Day and inspiring girls to dream big around the world by honouring 12 global female role models - to remind girls they can be anything by shining a light on women who are leaders in their respective industries with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.