InternationalWomensDay2025: Celebrating Philile Mabolloane, head of Retail: Consumables at Amazon SSA

With International Women's Day being celebrated on 8 March, we chat with Philile Mabolloane: head of Retail: Consumables at Amazon sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), who is passionate about mentoring young women in the corporate environment and helping them with their professional development.

Philile Mabolloane: head of Retail: Consumables at Amazon sub-Saharan Africa. Image supplied

Mabolloane has held the position of head of Retail: Consumables for Amazon sub-Saharan Africa, for over two years and has played a key role in the launch of the Amazon.co.za store in South Africa.

She is, and has been, responsible for onboarding and managing vendors and building a high-performing team from the ground up to ensure the success of Amazon’s local retail consumables business.

Mabolloane has over 16 years of extensive sales and marketing experience, which she acquired while working at some of South Africa’s most notable industry-leading FMCG multinationals, including South African Breweries/Ab-InBev, Unilever, and Kellogg’s.

During her time at these organisations, Mabolloane oversaw business development and achieved profitable success in high-value projects, most notably leading the launch of Granola Bars at Kellogg’s.

In 2021, she won the Accenture Rising Star Young Achiever Award, which recognises the most talented young professionals under 40 who demonstrate agility and the ability to lead teams to embrace new ways of thinking, enabling them to identify and seize opportunities.

The accolade was for her work at Juta and Company, a South African publishing company, where she led a rebrand and spearheaded the development of multimedia online textbooks in response to the Covid pandemic shutdown.

She is passionate about mentoring young women in the corporate environment, helping them with their professional development. She believes a strong personal brand, along with data-based decision-making, is the foundation of achieving tangible results.

We find out more...

What inspired you to start your journey as a businesswoman?

Throughout my career, I noticed a lack of female mentors, so I decided to become the mentor I needed. I combined my experience with education to guide aspiring businesswomen as women in corporate. My passion is pro bono mentoring for young women starting their careers, helping them navigate corporate challenges with confidence.

Can you share a defining moment in your career that shaped who you are today?

A pivotal moment in my career came unexpectedly early, during my time at my first employer. Despite my background in Chemistry, the leadership team saw something unique in me and took a calculated risk by placing me in sales rather than the brewing division.

Their belief in my potential – even before I recognised it myself – proved transformative. I rapidly advanced into management through successive promotions, which set the trajectory for my entire career.

What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced as a woman in business, and how did you overcome them?

One of the most significant challenges I've faced as a woman in business has been navigating the complex landscape of diversity and inclusion, particularly in environments where these principles were not fully embraced.

A persistent hurdle was overcoming the internalised doubt about my place at the table despite clear evidence of my achievements and capabilities.

Do you have any female mentors or role models who influenced your career?

My primary inspiration comes from my mother, who advanced from nurse to nursing lecturer through relentless pursuit of education and professional growth. Her journey demonstrated the power of continuous learning and determination.

In the corporate world, I've drawn inspiration from transformative leaders like Indra Nooyi and Sheryl Sandberg, whose examples particularly resonated as I navigated the complexities of balancing executive leadership with family life.

What unique strengths do women bring to leadership and business?

I believe women bring three distinct strengths to leadership and business.

Firstly, exceptional emotional intelligence drives stronger team dynamics and client relationships. Secondly, inclusive decision-making that encourages diverse perspectives and innovative solutions, and finally, remarkable adaptability in managing complex priorities while maintaining high performance standards.

How do you think the landscape for women in business has changed over the years?

First, increased representation in executive roles has created more visible role models and mentorship opportunities. Second, workplace policies have evolved to better support work-life integration, including flexible arrangements and parental leave, enabling sustained career progression.

What barriers still exist for women in leadership, and what can be done to break them?

Unequal promotion opportunities and limited access to powerful networks. The solution requires clear promotion standards and active support from senior leaders who will champion talented women for leadership roles.

What advice would you give to young women aspiring to become entrepreneurs or leaders?

Build your skills relentlessly, and don't wait until you feel 'ready' to take on bigger roles. Find mentors who believe in your potential, and remember that your voice matters.

Most importantly, my favourite: support other women as you rise - success isn't a solo journey; it's about lifting others while climbing.

How do you stay motivated and resilient in tough times?

I stay motivated by focusing on my long-term goals and the impact I want to make. During challenges, I remind myself of past successes and lessons learned. Regular self-care, including exercise and mindfulness, keeps me resilient, and I also have a fierce support system in my husband.

If you could change one thing about the business world to support women better, what would it be?

I would make sponsorship programmes mandatory in companies where senior leaders actively support and promote talented women. This simple change would open more doors to leadership and speed up progress toward gender equality in business.

Lastly, what does International Women’s Day mean to you?

International Women's Day ignites hope and determination in my heart. It's a powerful reminder of how far we've come and the battles we've yet to win. It's a day to celebrate our strength, honour those who paved the way, and reignite our passion to create a truly equal world for all women.