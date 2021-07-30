Picking a future in media: An AMF webinar

The Advertising and Media Forum - AMF - has partnered up with prominent voices in the advertising, marketing, and media industries to host a webinar on 12 August 2021 aimed at shining a line of the pivotal role of media buyers, planners, and strategists.
Date: 12 August 2021
Time: 3pm
Platform: Crowdcast – streamed webinar
Want to work with some of South Africa's most loved brands and platforms like Tik Tok, Facebook, and your favourite radio shows?
Are you creative with a head for business? Do you want to work in an industry where artistic ideas are as important as business skills and know-how? If so, a career in media and advertising might just be perfect for you.
From thinking strategically about a client’s image to coming up with innovative campaigns – a career as a media planner, strategist or buyer is exciting and allows you to use both the analytical and creative sides of your brain.
Whether you’ve always wanted to work in media, or you’re still deciding what career path to follow, join this event, hosted by the Advertisement Media Forum (AMF), to find out more about the industry and your potential future in it.
PR and marketing heavyweight Sylvester Chauke will chat to pillars of South African media and advertising about the vital role media strategy, planning and buying plays in iconic brands’ advertising.Why work in media?
Media professionals are the unseen superheroes of the advertising and marketing industry. They get to influence what consumers and South Africans see of brands across industries and sectors.
So, as we round out 2021, and you sift through all the available career options, why not sink your teeth into one that brings together business management, budgets, billboards and your favourite digital playgrounds like TikTok, Twitter and Spotify.
Don't miss out on this informative discussion on what it means to work as a media planner, strategist, or buyer.
Get to know the speakers: Sylvester Chauke – Host
Before Sylvester established marketing and brand consultancy DNA Africa Architects in 2012, he was the national marketing manager for Nando's South Africa and later the director of marketing and communication for MTV Networks Africa. His brand consultancy has worked with some of the biggest names in the country, including Vodacom, Pernod Ricard, SABMiller, Boardmans and Steers. Chauke’s unique approach – ‘stand against bland’ – has allowed him to stand out as a powerful creative and marketing force.Kevin Ndinguri – Managing director of UM
Kevin Ndinguri has worked in the media industry for almost 13 years. He’s currently the MD of UM Africa, a media and marketing consultancy. Throughout his career, he has gained extensive expertise in the advertising and marketing industries working as a media strategist at various agencies in South Africa, including Starcom MediaVest Group South Africa, VMLY&R South Africa (then NATIVE) and The MediaShop.Kimon Sitas – Digital specialist at PHD
Kimon has 15 years’ experience in digital media strategy and digital technologies, and he is responsible for driving the growth and success of Phd Media Digital in sub-Saharan Africa. A strong believer in the power of creativity, as well as critical and challenger thinking, Kimon believes in Africa’s potential of being the leader in innovative, creative and effective media solutions.Tatiana Ndlouvu – Media manager at Nedbank
Tatiana is a data-driven marketing professional with almost two decades’ experience that spans the full marketing value chain. She has developed and spearheaded impactful marketing strategies across multiple disciplines. She is also very passionate about South Africa’s youth and education and works as a part time lecturer at Vega in Johannesburg. She is a firm believer that education is the cornerstone of every society and is an enabler to social cohesion.Koo Govender – CEO of dentsu South Africa and AMF Chairperson
Koo the CEO of dentsu South Africa. She was at the Multichoice Group for 22 years, exiting as the corporate marketing and communications director. She then joined the VWV Group and became the first female CEO at the global experiential agency. Koo sits on selected industry, NGO and business boards and was on the judging panels for the Cannes Lions Festival (2017), the Loeries Awards (2017 and 2019), the AdFocus Awards (2017-2020) and the Promax India, Asia, Australia and Africa Awards (2020).Justine Cullinan – General manager of marketing, brand strategy and communications at Nando's South Africa
Justine, who joined Nando’s three weeks before the Covid-19 lockdown was implemented, is responsible for the overall direction of the brand in South Africa, the development and implementation of its marketing strategy, the communications, media, advertising and public relations execution of the brand and the establishment and promotion of its new products, menu mix and pricing models. She cut her teeth working at PR agencies and later as 5FM’s marketing manager, where she and her team drove a listenership increase of 1.65 million to over 2.3 million in four years. In the years that followed, she worked in commercial radio and brand work across a variety of household names (including Coca Cola, Nike, Converse, and now Nando’s).