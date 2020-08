Double feature for FoxP2 SA by Kantar

Celebrating the most liked banking and restaurant ads in the country, FoxP2 continues to win over their most important critic, the South African audience with two ads in the top 20 best liked ads for 2019

Kantar announces South Africa's Top 20 Best Liked Ads for 2019 Remembering and rebellion topped the qualities of the year's hero ads, with liquid messaging at the very top of the list. Sasol's 'This isn't just any fuel, #ThisIsGlugGlug' by FCB Joburg was not only the top ad of Q2 2019 but also the overall best liked ad for the year...

Compiled by research and consulting agency- Kantar, the list is compiled annually using Adtrack™ - a proprietary advertising testing system, evaluating the impact and liking of all brand advertising in South Africa for over 35 years.As one of the top 10 most liked ads and the only restaurant ad in the top 10, Wimpy’s Great Getaway Grill’r ad unpacked true, humorous and relatable family moments that many families experience and relate to during a getaway.said FoxP2 group strategy lead Zetu Damane.First National Bank’s (FNB) ‘Family’ advertisement was the only banking ad making it into the top 20 best liked ads for 2019.South Africans are very family-orientated with many households defying the traditional nuclear family structure of a Mom, a Dad and two children. FoxP2 wanted to break the mould and highlight that South African families are big; their connections are strong and their sense of responsibility towards distant family members is far greater than many western markets.continued Damane.Grant Jacobsen, managing director at FoxP2, said: