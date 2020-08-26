Double feature for FoxP2 SA by Kantar

Celebrating the most liked banking and restaurant ads in the country, FoxP2 continues to win over their most important critic, the South African audience with two ads in the top 20 best liked ads for 2019.
Remembering and rebellion topped the qualities of the year's hero ads, with liquid messaging at the very top of the list. Sasol's 'This isn't just any fuel, #ThisIsGlugGlug' by FCB Joburg was not only the top ad of Q2 2019 but also the overall best liked ad for the year...
Compiled by research and consulting agency- Kantar, the list is compiled annually using Adtrack™ - a proprietary advertising testing system, evaluating the impact and liking of all brand advertising in South Africa for over 35 years.
As one of the top 10 most liked ads and the only restaurant ad in the top 10, Wimpy’s Great Getaway Grill’r ad unpacked true, humorous and relatable family moments that many families experience and relate to during a getaway.
“Breaking away from the unrealistic ideal of the ‘perfect family getaway’, the FoxP2 team wanted to create a realistic approach to a family holiday. The Dad exhausting his lungs from blowing air into the kid’s inflatable bed multiple times, misplacing the shower towels and not having the fire lighters needed to grill their family meal are typical scenarios South African families could easily relate to and identify with during a local getaway,” said FoxP2 group strategy lead Zetu Damane.
First National Bank’s (FNB) ‘Family’ advertisement was the only banking ad making it into the top 20 best liked ads for 2019.
South Africans are very family-orientated with many households defying the traditional nuclear family structure of a Mom, a Dad and two children. FoxP2 wanted to break the mould and highlight that South African families are big; their connections are strong and their sense of responsibility towards distant family members is far greater than many western markets.
“We think South Africans connected with this ad because it broke the mould when it came to banking advertising by focusing on the ‘we’ instead of the typical banking ‘me’ paradigm. The FoxP2 ad testing consistently shows that South Africans love that they clearly understand what FNB is trying to tell them.
“The campaign aligned to our consumer’s core values, while at the same time clearly communicating how those values link to FNB’s wide product offerings. From funeral cover, life cover, business banking to simple everyday transactions, the campaign highlighted how the FNB products make life easier for their customers and their families,” continued Damane.
Grant Jacobsen, managing director at FoxP2, said: “The best stories always have a tension — an inescapable truth — that draws the viewer in, and allows them to meet and connect with the storyteller on this common ground. These two ads for Wimpy and FNB show that exactly; That when a brand fights to find a truth, and then tells it with beauty and good humour, the audience will respond. They will give not only their attention, but a little bit of their hearts as well.
“At FoxP2, that’s exactly the kind of stories we fight to tell every day.”
Dentsu Aegis Network helps clients build consumer relationships by communicating their products and brands effectively. Our distinctive and innovative range of products and services include marketing and communications strategies through digital creative execution, media planning and buying, mobile applications, SEO, content creation, brand tracking and marketing analytics.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.